Dick and Angel Strawbridge share very rare photos of extended family The Escape to the Chateau stars recently made a trip back to the UK

Dick and Angel Strawbridge recently made a trip back to the UK and wasted no time catching up with family and loved ones. And now, the Escape to the Chateau presenters have shared some very rare photos of their extended family from their visit.

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's fans left 'shaking their heads' after latest episode

Posting on Instagram, the couple, who share two children together, shared a number of heartwarming snaps from their festivities, including an evening carving pumpkins with their kids Arthur and Dorothy and various family and friends.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel reveal incredible new library

The caption read: "This year's Halloween was an intimate and gruesome affair. It's become a family favourite with Arthur and Dorothy. As a toddler, Arthur was obsessed with a variety of 'gross' things.

"The thought that he could scare one of the grown-up's was, and still is, too much fun. We start adding cobbwebs around ten days before the big event, which always strikes us as being ironic as we spend the entire year ensuring there are none…

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk leaving the Chateau in 2022

MORE: Dick and Angel Strawbridge speak out about visitors who went into private chateau rooms

The family enjoyed a visit back home in recent weeks

"And this year we found ourselves having a 'boys' versus 'girls' pumpkin off. We can't hide behind the fact that we are all so competitive! Somehow Dick got to pick the winner and this year the girls won."

Dick and Angel were thrilled to be able to return back to their home country from France after not being able to visit for over a year due to coronavirus restrictions. They told followers at the time: "A warm-hearted update from Dick and Angel. Next week we will be packing our final bits and heading over to the UK," the post began.

"It's been nearly two years since we visited loved ones and we are going to spend time seeing friends and family. Facetime, Zoom, chatting on the phone has kept us connected, but there is nothing like a hug and sharing that moment together."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.