Josephine Jobert has set the record straight with her social media following after one fan expressed concern over her filming schedule for Death in Paradise.

The actress, who plays DS Florence Cassell in the show, was taking part in a Q&A on her Instagram Stories when a fan asked why she had notably absent from filming in recent times.

The fan wrote in the question box: "Are you in Death in Paradise series 11 much because you haven't been over there a lot?" The BBC star responded: "Of course I am! I know a lot of you have been worrying about this but Florence is back and I'm happy about her storyline this year too."

The French actress continued: "There are beautiful scenes between her and Neville. Very nice ones with Catherine too. And much more to come! And I can't wait to tell you more about episode four and show you all the behind-the-scenes videos and photos I have with the beautiful guest cast."

Josephine's clarification will come as a delight to fans who have been patiently awaiting the new series which is due for release in January. But Death in Paradise viewers will get a chance to see Josephine's turn as DS Florence Cassell before then, as the star will be joining her castmates for the drama's very first festive special.

The Christmas will see the whole gang back together as well as welcome familiar face Danny John-Jules as Dwayne Myers. The synopsis reads: "It's Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

"Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?"

