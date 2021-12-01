Death in Paradise season 11 guest stars revealed - and viewers will definitely recognise a few! Among the line-up are an EastEnders alumn, James Bond actor and theatre star

There are many reasons to love murder mystery series Death in Paradise - its gripping storylines, scenic backdrop, the will-they-won't-they romance between current detective DI Neville Parker and colleague Florence Cassell - but we would be lying if we said we didn't also tune in to see the many recognisable guest stars who crop up every episode.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert teases fans about plot for series 11

And now, it's been confirmed that a whole new roster of familiar faces will be stopping by Saint Marie in the upcoming 11th season! Find out more below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ralf Little talks about bringing all four Death in Paradise detectives back together

To start with, the show's first-ever Christmas episode - which is set to air on Boxing Day - will feature the likes of Ghosts star Mathew Baynton, Upstart Crow's Jocelyn Jee Esien and Juliet Stevenson, who viewers will have seen recently in The Long Call. The extra special 90-minute long episode will also see the return of fan favourite Danny John-Jules as charismatic Officer Dwayne Myers, so it's clearly one fan won't want to miss.

MORE: Death in Paradise Christmas special first look is finally here – details

MORE: Did you spot this Eternals star in Death in Paradise?

Series 11, which is due to hit screens in early 2022, will also feature many well-known stars, including New Tricks and EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, Skyfall star Jake Fairbrother and famed theatre actress Kate O'Flynn, who will guest star as Neville's "chaotic" sister Izzy.

Tamzin Outhwaite will star in the upcoming season

Other guest stars who will be appearing in the action-packed next series include Nicholas Bailey, Ben Onwuke, Marcus Onilude, Simon Lenagan, Petra Letang, Aislín McGuckin, Jason Done, Karise Yansen, Aron Julius, Faith Alabi, William Gaminara, Andrew Leung, Jessica Clark, Victoria Ekanoye, Naana Agyei-Ampadu and Ben Starr.

MORE: Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert shares throwback snap from early career

Details about season 11 remain under wraps for now, but BBC bosses have revealed that viewers can expect to see Neville, Florence and co investigate even more bizarre and brilliant cases, from a skydiver who is seemingly stabbed mid-air and a murder on a golf course to a killer at a concert and a mysterious case at a rehab clinic.

"Meanwhile, Florence faces a big decision when asked by the commissioner to go undercover to solve a drug trafficking case on another island and questions whether she is ready to face her fears," the show teases.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox