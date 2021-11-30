Death in Paradise's Josephine Jobert shares throwback snap from early career The BBC actress looks so young!

Josephine Jobert always nails her looks on her Instagram. The Death in Paradise actress, best-known for playing DS Florence Cassell in the BBC show, shared a throwback photo to her Instagram Stories from her early career, and we're loving her casual chic look!

In a series of photos shared on her social media, the star can be seen rocking a navy long-sleeved t-shirt and slouchy jeans, with her hair in gorgeous, natural waves.

Josephine then went on to upload more photos to her Stories, including behind the scenes photos of Death in Paradise, along with captions answering fans' questions.

One question read: "Who is your favourite person you have worked with on Death in Paradise?" to which Josephine answered: "It's a bit difficult to pick one because I've worked with beautiful people.

"Let's say that working with Ardal was extremely peaceful and pleasant. Working with Tobi too. We had so so so much fun!"

Josephine rocked a casual chic look in the throwback photo

She continued: "@Tahjmiles is so adorable and talented but we did not have [many] scenes together unfortunately. Same for @shantoljackson who is like the sister I wish I had."

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see DS Florence and the rest of the team back on their screens. The new series is set to begin in January and the show has even shared a glimpse at the Christmas special.

The synopsis reads: "It's Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

"Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?"

