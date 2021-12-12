Walk the Line: who are the famous judges? ITV's new game show starts on Sunday

Simon Cowell is back with another ITV talent show which will see one music act take home a massive prize pot after performing in front of a panel of celebrity judges.

MORE: When is the I'm a Celebrity final and who is the favourite to win?

The talent show with a twist is a six-part series hosted by Maya Jama, but which celebrities will be judging the contestants? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new show, including who is on the judging panel and what happens on the show…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching the new game show?

Who are the famous judges?

Heading up the judging panel is Take That's Gary Barlow, who has previously appeared as a judge on The X Factor and BBC talent show Let It Shine. Joining Gary will be Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon, who is a former member of hip hop group Mis-Teeq.

Comedy legend Dawn French, best known for her hit shows The Vicar of Dibley and French and Saunders, will also be appearing on the panel alongside DJ Craig David, who viewers will know for his hit songs 7 Days and When the Bassline Drops.

MORE: Call the Midwife announces major return of beloved cast member for Christmas special

MORE: Call the Midwife confirms US release date of Christmas special

While Simon Cowell was originally supposed to be sitting on the judging panel, it was announced in November that he would be focusing on his role as creator and producer behind the scenes instead.

Gary Barlow will head up the judging panel

What is Walk the Line?

Walk the Line is ITV's new musical game show which will see one contestant walk away with a massive £500,000 prize.

Each episode will see solo acts, duos or bands take to the stage to perform for the star-studded judging panel. But to win the money, contestants will need to decide whether to cash out or physically Walk the Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Walk the Line release date

The new game show debuts on ITV on Sunday 12 December at 8pm and will continue every night until Friday 17 December.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.