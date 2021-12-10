Simon Gregson's adorable kids show support ahead of I'm a Celeb final

Simon Gregson's children have been showing their support for the I'm a Celeb star in an adorable video posted by his wife ahead of the final on Sunday.

Simon's wife of 11 years, Emma Gleave, took to Instagram to share a video of their three boys, Alfie, 14, Harry, 12, and five-year-old Henry, reacting to their dad not being voted off of Thursday night's show.

WATCH: Simon's children cheer him on in sweet video

In the video, Ant and Dec can be heard from the television, saying: "Simon, it's not you," to which his three sons scream out in delight. Harry can then be seen saying, "One step closer," which is then repeated by their youngest son Henry.

Alongside the video, Emma wrote the following caption: "Thank you, thank you, thank you! You are all awesome! Simon for king!"

The sweet video went down a storm with fans who took to the comments section to praise the adorable children. One person wrote: "I can’t deal with these three, so gorgeous," while another added: "This melts my heart. Simon to win!!!"

Many fans also posted their support for Simon, calling for him to be crowned King of the Castle. One person wrote: "Simon to win. He’s getting my votes every night," while another added: "King of the castle for me, using all my votes for him. He has been the most genuine and honest person in there (alongside Louise). Beautiful family."

Simon's wife Emma is currently running his Instagram account

Emma has been frequently sharing videos on her Instagram page, showing her three boys supporting their dad. In each post, she has been thanking the public for keeping the Corrie star in the competition.

On Tuesday she posted a similar video showing her three boys screaming for joy at their father being voted to stay in the competition. In the caption, she thanked the public for their support, writing: "Thank you all so so much from the bottom of our hearts! The boys are absolutely loving seeing their dad in that castle!"

