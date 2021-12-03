Trailer for new BBC thriller The Girl Before is finally here - and it looks so good! The new psychological drama is based on the best-selling novel of the same name

The trailer for The Morning Show's Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Selma star David Oyelowo's new BBC series, The Girl Before, has finally been released and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited.

Based on the bestselling novel by JP Delaney, the twist-filled limited series follows a woman who, on the hunt for a new home, stumbles upon the "rental opportunity of a lifetime" - but everything may not be as it seems. Check out the trailer below...

WATCH: See the trailer for new psychological thriller The Girl Before

The four-part series is set to premiere on BBC One on Sunday 19 December 2021 at 9pm and will air nightly in the same time slot. Following the first episode's release, the whole series will be available to watch as a boxset on BBC iPlayer, meaning those who want to binge-watch it in one session can do so to their heart's content!

The cast also includes EastEnders alumn Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy. Jessica is also known for her role in How to Talk To Girls At Parties, while Ben has previously starred in the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody and X Men: Apocalypse.

So what is it about? The official synopsis reads: "The Girl Before tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There's just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules.

"Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor Emma (Jessica Plummer), she's forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women's timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…"

The series is also set to be released on HBO Max for US viewers, although it's not been confirmed when this will be - but keep checking back here for updates!

