Is You Don't Know Me based on a true story? The gripping BBC drama began last weekend

Did you watch You Don't Know Me? The brand new BBC drama landed on screens over the weekend and viewers have been immediately gripped.

MORE: You Don't Know Me: viewers have same reaction after episode one

For those unaware, the drama, which is based on the best-selling novel by criminal defence barrister Imran Mahmood, tells the story of a young man known only as Hero (played by Samuel Adewunmi), who finds himself on trial for the murder of a young boy, with the evidence pointing towards his guilt.

But as well as being compelled by the series so far, audiences at home are wondering if You Don't Know Me is based on a true story. Here's what we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: You Don't Know Me - see the official trailer for the BBC drama

Is You Don't Know Me based on a true story?

The four-part series is not based on an individual true story and Hero's case is fictional. However, given the themes of criminal proceedings and trials, and that the writer worked as a barrister, there's elements of real life mixed in.

Novelist Imran Mahmood worked as a criminal lawyer for over 25 years, so it's no wonder that he possesses an ability to write a plot around a murder case. It's also been reported that the writer pulled from his own experiences defending men similar to Hero during his tenure within the judicial system.

He told the Guardian in 2017: "It's an alloy, an amalgam of the people I speak to. There is this urgent quality to their dialogue and I've always had an ear for it, an interest in it."

MORE: You Don't Know Me: everything you need to know - cast, synopsis, more

MORE: The Repair Shop shares first glimpse at Christmas special - and fans will be so excited

Sophie Wilde as Kyra

What is You Don't Know Me about?

The official synopsis for the drama reads: "The drama centres on a young man, who, with overwhelming evidence against him, stands accused of murder. At his trial, Hero tells an extraordinary story.

"It is about the woman he loves, Kyra (Sophie Wilde) who got into terrible trouble. It's about how he risked everything to save her. He swears he's innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?"

Are you watching the new show?

Who stars in You Don't Know Me?

Viewers may recognise leading actor Samuel, who plays the role of Hero, as the star recently had a role in other big TV drama, Angela Black.

Appearing alongside Samuel is newcomer Sophie Wilde and BAFTA Rising Star winner Bukky Bakray (Rocks), as well as Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (Tomb Raider), Yetunde Oduwole, Tuwaine Barrett (The Personal History of David Copperfield) and Nicholas Khan.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.