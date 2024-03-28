6 binge-worthy films and TV shows to catch up on this Easter weekend

A four-day weekend is a rare treat, but thanks to the Easter holidays, we can all indulge in a spot of rest and relaxation. Planning on staying in? There's nothing better than snuggling up and bingeing a new film or TV show. Throw in an Easter egg, and you've got yourself a party!

Thankfully, Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ have an incredible offering of new releases, so there's plenty to catch up on. From Sally Wainwright's epic fantasy series, Renegade Nell, to Guy Ritchie's crime caper The Gentlemen and Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House reboot, here's what we recommend.

Renegade Nell

Watch on Disney+

An action-packed ride, Renegade Nell follows titular heroine Nell Jackson, played by Derry Girls alum Louisa Harland. Framed for murder, Nell comes under the protection of a magical fairy-like spirit called Billy Blind, while fighting evil forces conjured by the villainous Earl of Poynton.

Renegade Nell – trailer

The Gentlemen

Watch on Netflix

Meet Eddie Horniman (Theo James). Son of the late Duke of Halstead, the aristocrat finds himself in hot water after learning that his father owned a large share in a cannabis empire. Thrust into London's criminal underworld, Eddie faces off against gangsters and sociopaths with the help of relentless businesswoman Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario).

© Netflix Theo James stars as Eddie Horniman

Road House

Watch on Amazon Prime

A remake of the 1989 classic starring Patrick Swayze, this time Jake Gyllenhaal takes the reins as tortured UFC fighter Elwood Dalton. Recruited to protect the titular Road House in the Florida Keys, Elwood finds himself at odds with wealthy developer, Ben Brandt (Billy Magnussen), and violent henchman Knox (Conor McGregor).

© Amazon Jake Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton in Road House

Damsel

Watch on Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown is no damsel in distress. Following Elodie, the daughter of a Lord, our heroine finds herself on an epic quest after her fiancé, Prince Henry, betrays her. Taking on dragons and royal dynasties in a fight to survive, this isn't your average fairytale.

© Netflix Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast of Damsel

Shōgun

Watch on Disney+

Based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel, Shōgun weaves the tapestries of three unlikely heroes – shipwrecked sailor John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), daimyō Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and woman samurai Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai). Set in feudal Japan; once the Council of Regents becomes unstable, the unlikely trio must work together to tip the scales of power against their enemies, while trying to prevent war.

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne and Nestor Carbonell as Rodrigues

American Fiction

Watch on Amazon Prime

Based on the 2001 novel Erasure, American Fiction follows Dr. Thelonious "Monk" Ellison, a frustrated novelist and professor played by Jeffrey Wright. Tired of publishers asking for what they consider to be authentic 'Black' books, Monk contrives 'My Pafology' – a satirical novel full of the kinds of stereotypes and literary cliches expected from Black writers.

What he doesn't anticipate, however, is the book's overnight success, spawning huge sales and a movie deal. Forced to take on the persona of Stagg R. Leigh, a convict on the run, to promote the book, Monk is faced with an existential crisis.