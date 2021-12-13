Martine McCutcheon's top 10 festive film and TV recommendations Has Love Actually made the list?

Martine McCutcheon may be best known for her film and TV credits including Love Actually and EastEnders, but what does the actress and singer like to tune into over the festive period?

As the guest editor of our Christmas Digital Issue – which comprises the best telly picks over the holidays, the most indulgent recipes, and interviews with some of our favourite celebrities – we couldn't not ask Martine to share her top ten recommendations. Find out what's on the star's must-watch list this Christmas…

1. Succession

I am gripped by this with all its twists and turns and family politics. I can't wait to see what happens next.

2. Emily in Paris

The French chef… Need I say more?

3. National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Chevy Chase really reminds me of my husband Jack in this film. We don't stop laughing when we watch it!

4. It's Wonderful Life

It's a classic reminder that sometimes what you want is what you already have around you.

5. The Queen's Speech

Our Queen always put everything into perspective.

6. Stay Close

I'm a huge fan of Richard Armitage and I loved The Stranger so I know this will be full of dramatic twists and turns. Plus, he was wonderful to interview for this Christmas edition.

7. Die Hard

Not technically a Christmas film but me and my Mum will never tire of Bruce Willis in his white vest saving the world!

8. Only Fools and Horses

As a Londoner, it's a family tradition that we watch this every year.

9. Christmas Top Of The Pops

Music is everything in our house and it's great to watch some of the old classics as well as new emerging artists.

10. Love Actually

I have to say it, don't I? But seriously, I have fantastic memories and it's a film that represents everything I believe in.

