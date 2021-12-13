11 Love Actually-inspired gifts that fans will adore this Christmas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This Christmas, you'll find that love, actually, is all around – especially with our festive gift guide. Celebrating the iconic flick and our Chrismas Digital Issue guest-edited by Martine McCutcheon herself, we've rounded up the best buys out there for Love Actually fans (minus the Joni Mitchell CD of course, that one tends to bring bad luck).

From Natalie's bright red coat to Juliet's denim hat, Mia's gold heart necklace to karaoke kits perfect for singing All I Want for Christmas Is You, these gifts are sure to spread joy. There's even a biscuit selection that Hugh Grant's Prime Minister would love!

Red Coat, £110, River Island

Our favourite girl next door became a fashion icon when she wore a cherry red coat to the school nativity play, featuring the infamous Christmas lobsters present at Jesus' birth (duh). Priced at £110, River Island's version is near-identical to Martine's lovable character.

Love Actually Heart Necklace in Gold, £177.33, Etsy

It might be one of the most heartbreaking storylines in all of Love Actually (cue Emma Thompson crying to a Joni Mitchell song) but that doesn't mean they won't adore Mia's gold necklace.

Green Children's Drum Kit, £99, Gear4music

Get inspired by Love Actually's Sam and take up the drums this Christmas! Designed for young beginners aged 5-10, this three-piece kit includes a snare, bass drum, tom and crash cymbals.

Vintage Typewriter, £290, Amazon

Take a leaf out of Jamie's book and write a masterpiece using this vintage typewriter from Amazon.

Grey Scarf, £68, Reiss

Throughout the entirety of Love Actually, we rarely – if ever – see Daniel without his grey cashmere scarf, and Reiss is selling a similar style.

Jamie and Aurélia manage to fall in love without speaking the same language, but if the lovable, bumbling writer hadn't updated his language skills, our screens would never have been graced with that adorable proposal scene!

Ladies Denim Baker Boy Hat, £8.99, Sock Snob

Keira Knightley's character looked "quite pretty" in her timeless baker boy hat, just moments before she discovered Mark's true feelings for her.

Christmas Biscuit Selection Tin, £21.95, Fortnum & Mason

Who doesn't love the sweet moment when Natalie brings the Prime Minister a tray full of chocolate biscuits?!

Camcorder Video Camera FHD 1080p Vlogging Camera Recorder, £50.99, Amazon

Throwing it back to the early 2000s, Amazon is selling a Camcorder, just like the one Mark uses to film way too many close-ups of his best friend's new bride.

Red Passport Cover, £30, Aspinal of London

Unlucky in love, Colin decides to jet off to America where he uses his 'Britishness' to attract women, and with all that travelling back and forth, we reckon he'd need a passport cover for the journey.

Bluetooth Portable Karaoke Machine, £149.99, Amazon

Joanna's rendition of All I Want for Christmas Is You never fails to get us singing and dancing, so why not add a karaoke machine into the mix?

