Where can you see Giovanni Pernice after the end of Strictly Come Dancing?

Giovanni Pernice has been a fan-favourite on Strictly Come Dancing since he joined the show back in 2014 – and fans will be dying to know where they can see him again when the show ends.

The professional dancer will be heading on tour next year as he takes his This Is Me show across the United Kingdom and Ireland. The tour will begin on 1st March and will run all the way up to 29th May, so it won't clash with the star's commitments to Strictly. Tickets are selling out fast, however, with some venues like in Newbury, Taunton and Ayr already sold out, while places like Doncaster, Coventry and Poole are down to their last few.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis leave fans in tears with emotional routine

A synopsis for the tour reads: "The showman is set to light up the stage, along with his cast of professional dancers, for his fourth year of touring.

"With the Italian's natural charm, combined with beautiful choreography perfectly complemented by a fabulous soundtrack, 'THIS IS ME' pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni's career, from a competition dancer to one of the biggest names on the hit BBC show.

"Expect all of your favourite Ballroom and Latin dances and more… dancer, showman…. Giovanni Pernice - THIS IS ME."

Giovanni is fronting his own solo tour

And that's not his only tour as the Italian pro will be reuniting with new judge Anton du Beke for their Him & Me tour.

This tour kicks off shortly after the end of Giovanni's solo one, and will be in various towns and cities across England and Scotland.

Tickets are currently available for all venues.

Anton and Giovanni will be reuniting for their own tour

Although not confirmed, given their popularity on the BBC1 show, we expect that Rose Ayling-Ellis might reunite with Giovanni as part of the Strictly Come Dancing: Live Tour.

The Live Tour typically sees popular contestants from the show compete against each other as they reprise their iconic routines in a bid to impress the judges and voting audience.

