Rhys Stephenson in tears as he shares disappointment at Strictly exit - 'I am a little lost and sad'

Rhys Stephenson and Strictly Come Dancing partner Nancy Xu lost out on a place in the BBC dance show's finals over the weekend and the CBBC presenter couldn't hide his disappointment on Sunday night, following the Results show.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old told his fans: "'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened' firstly, thanks to @tomfletcher for that Dr Seuss quote. Secondly thank you all for sticking with Nancy and me throughout this whole journey, it wasn't easy but the best things rarely are."

He continued: "So many people would give so much just to be on this dance floor so to have done it for 12 weeks is already a win. I'm a little lost and sad right now but to cry and feel is great thing because it means you're healing. I will carry the memories of this experience and my time with Nancy with me for the rest of my life. But on a brighter note, I can't wait to tune in to the most diverse Strictly final there has ever been, get in 2021!"

Rhys was showered with compliments, with Dianne Buswell writing: "You're a star, so talented and I loved watching you every week x."

Rhys and Nancy found themselves on the dance-off with Johannes and John

Katya Jones added: "Absolute superstar! I loved watching you Rhys! And what a wonderful human!"

The CBBC official Instagram account wrote: "We are in awe of you and @nancy_xuxi you have done yourself proud! How much you have grown over these past 12 weeks. From some lows to highs...you have got through it all and never gave up. You are a fantastic role model and we love you very much."

The couple expressed their sadness at not reaching the finals

Nancy also paid tribute to Rhys on her Instagram and honoured him for "throwing yourself out of your comfort zone, challenging yourself".

"For me you are a rock star and a real trouper. Thank you for believing in me and for making my first Strictly Come Dancing year (with partner) one of the best journeys of my life," she added.