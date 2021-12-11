Who is Rhys Stephenson's girlfriend Beth? Here's everything we know… Who is the star dating?

Strictly semi-finalist Rhys Stephenson stunned fans on Saturday night, and not just because of his fiery Argentine Tango, as the CBBC presenter revealed that he had a girlfriend.

The presenter has been very private about his personal life, and had previously never mentioned that he was dating and there are no traces of her on his Instagram profile. The only thing that the star has mentioned about her is that her name is Beth and that he hoped his Argentine Tango with professional partner Nancy Xu would make her "jealous".

WATCH: Rhys Stephenson impresses with flawless Charleston

However, he made the comments in good humour, as he confessed to Claudia Winkleman that it was Beth who told him that she should be jealous, otherwise he wouldn't have been "doing it [the dance] right".

The Argentine Tango is a fan-favourite dance on the show, and is known for its sultry choreography, that has left some couples this year look like they were about to kiss!

Although we haven't seen Beth, it is possible that she is among those in Rhys' heartwarming Strictly announcement video that he shared on Twitter back in September. The video shows the TV star telling his nearest and dearest family and friends about his Strictly signing.

Rhys hoped the passionate dance would make his partner "jealous"

In the video, his sisters had an amazing reaction as they both leapt off the sofa in joy at the news, with one of them catapulting themselves into their brother's arms.

The 28-year-old has had a rollercoaster of a time during his run on the show, topping the leaderboard twice, once with his Charleston and another with the Argentine Tango, but he has also ended up in the dreaded dance-off three times.

His first time topping the leaderboard was historical, as it was the earliest that a Charleston had ever been given a perfect score since it was introduced to the competition.

This week Rhys will be dancing the Samba and the Tango in a bid to impress the judges and audience and make it through to the final, where he could lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

