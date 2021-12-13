Giovanni Pernice 'grateful' to have Rose Ayling-Ellis in his life – read the gushing tribute after reaching Strictly final The couple have made it to the Strictly final

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis was over the moon on Sunday, as she celebrated reaching the Strictly Come Dancing final alongside her professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

The actress was so content that she took to her Instagram to pay tribute to her dance partner alongside a picture of them celebrating Sunday's results and three more taken throughout the series.

"Anything is possible when you have a right person there to support you all the way. Giovanni, I am so proud of us, we succeed together, I could have not asked for a better teammate. Let's smash it! The FINAL here we come!!" she wrote, followed by two red heart emojis.

Giovanni, 31, was quick to comment on the post, simply writing: "Best team mate I could ask for!!" alongside three red heart emojis and a fist pump emoji.

Rose and Giovanni impressed the judges with their Argentine tango

Later, on his Instagram account, he shared a picture of him holding Rose in his arms whilst celebrating and paid her the ultimate compliment.

"We did it !! WE ARE IN THE FINAL !! You really worked hard and you've got the result you wanted…," he began.

"You have given me thousands of reasons to be proud of you [heart emoji] The way you inspire me and always cheer me up, I am really grateful to have you in my life. Now let's go and enjoy our last week … and CHE SARÀ SARÀ!!! Well done super."

Fans went wild for both of their posts and many already declared them the winners.

The couple will compete for the Glitterball trophy on Saturday

"You're a winner!" one told Rose, whilst another cheekily added: "Win & get married please! You two are a bundle of joy & positivity to the world together!!"

"Team Rose & Giovanni, you travel far and wide! Never been so excited with finalists in Strictly! Wishing you the best of luck," wrote a third.