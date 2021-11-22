Janette Manrara reveals the moment she first fell in love with husband Aljaž Škorjanec This is so romantic!

It Takes Two star Janette Manrara joined HELLO! for our latest Strictly Insider, and revealed the moment where she fell in love with her gorgeous husband, Aljaž Škorjanec. Needless to say, it is seriously romantic!

MORE: Giovanna Fletcher posts emotional tribute to husband Tom following shock exit from Strictly

The former dancing pro, who now presents Strictly's hugely popular chat show, opened up about missing Aljaz on the show, since he and Sara Davies were sadly voted off in week eight, and admitted that there was a certain perk too. She joked: "[I was a] little bit less stressed, I have to admit! I was able to just enjoy the show for a change.

WATCH: Janette Manrara talks falling for husband Aljaz

She continued: "But I miss watching him dance, I love watching him dance. As his wife, I think I fell in love with him the first time I watched him dance, so I missed him and Sara, but the show was so brilliant."

MORE: Strictly's eighth celebrity leaves on Sunday as fans differ over dance-off

MORE: Ola and James Jordan's Strictly verdict: Why we disagree with Tilly Ramsay's perfect score in Musicals Week

The star also opened up about Cynthia Erivo joining the show as a judge to replace Craig Revel Horwood, saying: "I wish I could have danced for her! It was amazing, she was so fantastic and gave really great feedback… but Craig is Mr musical theatre! He loves the musicals and I was so gutted that he contracted COVID and missed this week, because this would have been his favourite week of the theatre."

Janette opened up about Aljaz on the show

Speaking about the scoring, she continued: "At the end of the day, it's about opinions. He's a bit of a tougher judge, I did miss him on the show loads, but it was nice to have a little bit of fresh air from someone who also has so much knowledge of performing."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.