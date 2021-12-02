David Tennant's son stars alongside his dad for new show - see the photo The father and son are working together for a new BBC show

We're so excited to see David Tennant take on the role of Phileas Fogg for the upcoming BBC miniseries Around the World in 80 Days. But did you know his son, Ty, 19, is also starring in the show?

The drama is set to be the talk of the Christmas TV schedule and will see the former Doctor Who star lead the cast, with his son taking on the role of a gang leader, according to the cast list.

In one photo released by the BBC, the father-and-son duo can be seen smiling for the camera in a behind-the-scenes shot, which was taken on set while filming in Bucharest. We can't wait to see them together in action!

Ty is the eldest child of David and his wife, Georgia. Georgia gave birth to Ty when she was 17 and David adopted him not long after the pair got married in 2011. The husband and wife also share four other children, Olive, 10, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six, and Birdie, one.

David with his son Ty filming for Around the World in 80 Days

Around the World in 80 Days, which is set to begin on Boxing Day on BBC One, is an eight-part drama based on the classic adventure novel by Jules Verne. It tells the story of eccentric Victorian inventor Phileas Fogg, who sets himself a task of circumnavigating the globe in 80 days.

The new miniseries starts on Boxing Day

As the official synopsis reads: "Wealthy Victorian eccentric Phileas Fogg wagers he can circumnavigate the world in 80 days. Fogg is accompanied on the daunting journey by his quick-thinking valet, Passepartout. Along the way, the two are thwarted by a Scotland Yard detective named Fix, who believes Fogg has robbed the Bank of England."

Starring alongside David and Ty is French actor Ibrahim Koma, The Crown star Leonie Benesch and Jason Watkins. Poldark's Peter Sullivan, A Discovery of Witches actress Lindsay Duncan and Dracula star Dolly Wells make up the rest of the cast.

