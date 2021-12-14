New Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice video has fans declaring them 'pure love': watch The couple have reached the final

Strictly Come Dancing is sadly coming to an end this coming Saturday, and to mark the end of an incredible series, the show's official social media accounts are sharing funny video compilations – much to their fans' delight.

On Tuesday, Strictly fans were treated to a "Bloopers" video that left them in stitches, but many flooded the comments section to highlight how "cute" Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice are together.

WATCH: Rose and Giovanni share a cute moment together during rehearsals

In the clip, which is over three minutes long and features all the contestants, Rose and Giovanni appear several times. In one clip, the duo are in rehearsals practicing their Paso Doble routine and whilst talking to the camera, Rose can be heard saying: "We are dancing the paso donuts," to which Giovanni hilariously says shouting back: "We are dancing the Paso Doble!"

As Rose bites into a donut, Giovanni can be seen cleaning a bit off her face with his hand and laughing whilst resting his head in hers.

The couple will compete against AJ and John this Saturday

"I am never going to be over Rose & Gio," one fan commented whilst another remarked: "I love Rose and Giovanni, omg."

"Rose and Gio need their own comedy show," another said of the actress and professional dancer.

"Paso Donut, Rose & Giovanni are pure love," a fourth added.

This week's final will see Rose compete against AJ Odudu and John Whaite to lift this year's Glitterball trophy.

The duo celebrated making it to the final last weekend

Speaking about the final last week, Giovanni revealed that his partner has many special qualities that could make them winners.

"I knew I had a really good student. I always say it's the strongest mindset that wins the competition rather than the best dancer," he divulged.

"Strictly is hard on the celebrities – much harder than most realise when they sign up – but if you're able to survive 13 weeks mentally, then you're halfway there. Rose is strong-minded. And she listens."

Giovanni, 31, has previously made it to the final on three occasions – an amazing feat for a pro who has been on the show for six years.