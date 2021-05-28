Line of Duty stars' weddings: Inside Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar & more private nuptials Here's everything we know about their big days...

Once the cameras stop rolling, many Line of Duty stars head home to their wives, husbands and partners. While many of them may keep their private lives out of the public eye, the likes of Martin Compston, Keeley Hawes and more have shared some details about their wedding days and marriages.

The next cast member to walk down the aisle will be Vicky McClure, who got engaged to fiancé Jonny Owen on Christmas Day in 2017 over a cup of tea. They were planning a 2019 wedding but delayed their nuptials due to busy schedules.

In the meantime, take a look at what we know about the other Line of Duty stars' weddings...

Martin Compston

Martin's wife Tianna looked stunning in a strapless wedding dress

Martin Compston married wife Tianna Flynn in June 2016 in his Scottish hometown of Greenock. The lovebirds tied the knot at St Joseph's Chapel with guests including Martin's co-star Adrian Dunbar, before hosting their reception at Mar Hall.

He has shared several throwbacks of his wedding day with fans, showing off Tianna's beautiful bridal look. She opted for a strapless wedding dress with a tulle skirt and diamante belt paired with sparkly heels and a bouquet of yellow roses.

Adrian Dunbar

Adrian and Anna got married in 1986

Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings, met his now-wife Anna Nygh on a blind date by actor Joanne Whalley. The Line of Duty star and Australian actress tied the knot in 1986, and share a daughter named Madeleine.

Although Adrian hasn't released many details or pictures of the big day, he made a rare comment about his marriage on BBC Radio 4. The actor said: "I don't know anyone else I could have hooked up with who could have handled me. I've got my woman and she's a very good one. I wouldn't let her down."

Keeley Hawes

The couple met on the set of Spooks

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen met on the set of Spooks in 2002 and married two years later in an intimate ceremony. At the time, Keeley was seven months pregnant with their daughter Maggie. They are also parents to son Ralph, while Keeley shares son Miles with ex-husband Spencer McCallum.

Despite keeping their nuptials tightly under wraps, Keeley and Matthew are clearly still very loved-up. She told The Telegraph: "I love being married to Matthew, and I know Matthew loves being married too."

Stephen Graham

Stephen and Hannah got married in 2008

Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters were friends long before they got married in 2008. The couple met when they were students at Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama in London, and the actor told Leicestershire Live in 2018: "We were bezzie mates. Which is the best way, isn't it? After a while we just thought: this is daft, do you know what I mean? We like each other, we should get together." They share two children together, called Grace and Alfie.

Kelly Macdonald

Kelly and her ex-husband Dougie split in 2017

Kelly Macdonald, or DCI Joanne Davidson, and musician Travis star Dougie Payne reportedly lived just 10 minutes away from one another when they were kids, but didn't meet until being introduced by mutual friends in 2000.

They got married in August 2003 but separated in 2017. They share two sons: Freddie and Theo.

Shortly before their wedding, she told The Independent of Dougie: "Such lovely eyes and a big open face, and he's genuine, and he loves kids. And he's the most tactile person. It's really sweet."

