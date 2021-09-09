Martin Compston drops biggest hint yet that Line of Duty will return for series seven The BBC drama picked up the Special Recognition award at the NTAs

Martin Compston has dropped a major hint that Line of Duty will return for series seven. The actor, who is known and loved for playing DI Steve Arnott in the BBC crime drama, addressed the possibility during Thursday night's National Television Awards, which saw the popular series receive the Special Recognition Award.

MORE: Gogglebox's Julie Malone pays emotional tribute to late co-stars at NTAs

During the speech on stage, Martin thanked the fans in particular for the show's success: "This means so much, like we started as a wee show on Wednesday night on BBC Two and now we're the biggest drama on TV and it's all because of the fans, we owe everything to you."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears at NTAs

He added: "We genuinely don't take this for granted and who knows, maybe we'll be back again."

Later on backstage, the actor spoke again about Line of Duty's return, telling HELLO! and other reporters that he would be "gutted" if it didn't return, but explained how the decision was up to writer, Jed Mercurio.

"He'll only come back if he believes there's a story to tell, he won't come back just because we're bigger. So if we come back, we're back because there's lines in the story, and the only man who can say that is Jed Mercurio," Martin told press.

MORE: Kate Garraway breaks down in tears after NTAs win for Finding Derek

MORE: Line of Duty star Vicky McClure's Trigger Point shares exciting first look

Martin appeared at the NTAs on Thursday

"That's the beauty of Jed, because there's everybody talking, he does everything for a reason. Believe me there's nothing that man does that is not for a reason."

Line of Duty series six hit record-high viewing figures, becoming one of the BBC's most watched dramas in the last twenty years. Meanwhile, Martin is enjoying success in other TV show, Vigil, alongside Suranne Jones, Shaun Evans and Rose Leslie.

Martin's on-screen AC-12 colleagues are also busy with new work. Vicky McClure, who played DI Kate Fleming, is shooting scenes for Trigger Point, alongside Adrian Lester, while Superintendent Ted Hasting's actor Adrian Dunbar is gearing up for new release, Ridley.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.