NCIS: Hawai'i stars reunite amid big franchise update

NCIS: Hawai'i might be over but that hasn't stopped Jason Antoon and Tori Anderson from spending time together.

The series came to an end after three seasons in May after CBS chose not to renew the Hawai'i-set spin-off, which starred Vanessa Lachey as the franchise's first female lead, Jane Tennant.

© @jasonantoon/Instagram Jason Antoon shared a selfie with Tori Anderson and Mitch Myers

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Jason shared a photo of him, Tori and Tori's husband Mitch Myers hanging out together. Alongside the snap, which sees the TV stars perched on a wicker couch alongside Jason's adorable Goldendoodles, Dasher and Quinn, the actor simply penned: "Summer!"

Jason previously opened up about his off-screen friendship with Tori during an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this year. "It's so funny because the writers see our relationships in real life and it's the same on-screen," he said. "Tori is so fun, funny and sweet. I feel like my relationship with her is the same on-screen."

© CBS Photo Archive Jason and Tori are good friends off-screen

Jason's post comes as CBS confirmed the release date of season 22 of NCIS and the premiere date for its spin-off prequel, NCIS: Origins. NCIS will return on October 14 at 8pm on CBS and will be followed by NCIS: Origins at 9pm.

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 21 of NCIS?

The news, which was announced on social media, sparked a reaction from fans, with some demanding the return of NCIS: Hawai'i.

Ahead of the show's cancellation, Jason spoke of his hopes of directing an episode of season four. "I'm going to hopefully direct an episode of next season," he told us in February.

"There's talks of that. I shadowed a few directors last season to be able to see the behind-the-scenes stuff. You've got to put in the work and show the production team that you're serious about it."

© CBS Photo Archive Jason Antoon played Ernie Malik on the show

Sadly, Jason never got the chance to direct his co-stars as just weeks later, it was revealed that the show had been cancelled.

Taking to Instagram after the news broke, Jason penned: "This business is brutal and makes no sense. But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo."

He later told Parade: "Mahalo to our amazing cast and crew. There will never be another ohana like this one. Even though we are all shocked and disappointed, I will cherish our time on the island."

© CBS The show was cancelled after 3 seasons

Meanwhile, Tori penned: "Having a really hard time processing this one. Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream.

"I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much."

CBS Entertainment's President Amy Reisenbach said the decision to end the show was a "really tough call".

© Getty Images Vanessa Lachey led the cast as Jane Tennant

"I'm a big fan of TV first and I sympathise and relate to all the fans out there who are disappointed in the fact that these shows are ending," she told Variety. "But at the end of the day, our job at CBS is to make those really tough calls."

"We toss and turn and have sleepless nights and have endless discussions but we look at all the numbers. We look at what our projections are for the future, we look at where we see opportunities to potentially have even bigger success on the schedule. And we make those tough decisions."