Viewers are calling Netflix drama The Silent Sea the best show of 2021 – have you watched it yet?

Netflix's new drama The Silent Sea has been an instant hit with viewers, so much so that some are even calling it the best show of 2021! Find out more about the Korean drama series here…

The official synopsis for the eight-part sci-fi series reads: "Set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification, The Silent Sea is the story of the members of a special team sent to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon."

The cast has some seriously famous faces, including Cloud Atlas and Sense8 star Bae Doona, and Squid Game actor Gong Yoo. Taking to Twitter to discuss the series, one person wrote: "I just finished it and I can say that is the best drama of 2021 (for me). This drama made me feel so many emotions." Another person added: "I finished The Silent Sea and I cried so badly. BEST KOREAN DRAMA OF 2021. Must watch!"

A third person added: "Truly one of THE best shows in 2021! The amazing storytelling, the incredible cast (everyone is amazing!) and of course the EXQUISITE cinematography! #TheSilentSea is a masterpiece! go see it on Netflix!"

Netflix has had some seriously good TV shows and movies added to the streaming platform in December, including Death to 2021 and the much anticipated Don’t Look Up.

The series was released on Netflix on Christmas Eve

It is set to release plenty of brand-new shows in the new year, including supernatural thriller Archive 81, satirical psychological thriller The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window and zombie series All of Us are Dead. We can't wait to find out what grabs our attention next!

