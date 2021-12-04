Ruth Langsford reveals Eamonn Holmes' hilarious mishap at sweet family lunch Ruth shared the video of her husband on Instagram

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are one of TV's most hilarious couples, with the pair often poking fun at each other both on and off-screen.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ruth was quick to reveal her husband's latest mishap, as she shared a lighthearted video of Eammon with wine all down his front, captioned: "Oh dear...how did that happen (AGAIN!)"

Ruth shared a funny video of Eamonn pointing at the wine stain down his front

Enjoying a sweet family lunch in honour of Eammon's 62nd birthday, the couple headed to 34 Mayfair in Grosvenor Square, revered for its lavish steak and fish grill menu. Posting several videos from their day out in London, the famous pair kicked off celebrations with colourful cocktails before ordering their food.

Treated to a special birthday dessert, Eammon could later be seen tucking into a bowl of vanilla and strawberry ice cream, with the words 'Happy birthday Eammon' written across his plate.

Eamonn was treated to a special birthday dessert at 34 Mayfair in London

Going all out for the TV couple, the restaurant even made sure that the pair had enough food for their adorable dog Maggie, as Ruth and Eammon brought home leftovers for their favourite pup. "And a goodie bag of steak to bring home for Maggie!" wrote Ruth.

Ruth and Eamonn made sure to bring home a goodie bag of steak for their dog, Maggie

Fans were no doubt delighted to see the duo enjoying a day out together after Ruth had been battling a bad cold in bed all week.

Keeping fans updated, on Wednesday she wrote: "Tucked up in bed with a Lemsip now trying to shake off this bloody cold!"

Regularly appearing on Loose Women, Ruth is not the first panellist to have suffered with cold and flu symptoms since the seasons have changed. In October, Nadia Sawalha shared that she had been battling with "the lurgy" for a while. She shared a photo on her own Instagram Stories and wrote: "Still feeling rough with this lurgy. First time dressed and out of the house in a week."

