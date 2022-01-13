Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has been making headlines recently following rumours about disagreements among the panellists, and emotions continued to run high on Thursday after Charlene White broke down in tears while discussing Boris Johnson's lockdown party.

MORE: Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin break silence on Coleen Nolan drama

She opened up about her own experiences during the lockdown in May last year and spoke about a devastating time when she couldn't hug her grieving cousin at her aunt's funeral.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlene White reveals surprising way she caught a partner cheating

Explaining the situation to the panel, she said: "My family stuck by the rules. We had to bury family members without even being able to hug each other. I had to sit in a crematorium where my aunt was buried, and because I wasn't living in the same household as my brother and my sister and my dad, in a pew by myself with my baby daughter on my lap as we were all in floods in tears and we can't hug each other," she said while tearing up.

"I stood by the graveside as grave diggers were filling that grave and watching my cousin in floods of tears and not being able to hug her because we were following the rules, because we didn't know what else to do," she said as fellow panellist Linda Robson handed her a tissue.

MORE: Coleen Nolan confirms legal action following Loose Women drama: details

MORE: Charlene White reveals surprising way she caught a partner cheating

"We were told we had to follow the rules, so we were following the rules with the understanding that those in charge were also doing the same thing."

Charlene has been a regular presenter on Loose Women since January 2021

"It's weird, I mentioned delayed grief because it comes in waves because there are so many of us who haven't grieved at all and then you have a situation like this and it's like, 'Should I have just hugged my cousin?' If we weren't all supposed to follow the rules, 'Should I just have hugged her.'"

The Loose Women host was comforted by her fellow panellists, with Carol McGiffin telling her that if we do go into another lockdown, she should hug her family members. She said: "If they tell us you can't do that again, you will."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.