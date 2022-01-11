Fans of Loose Women were left perplexed following Monday's show when Coleen Nolan failed to acknowledge recent reports surrounding her relationship with her co-stars.

Prior to the live lunchtime programme, Coleen had told her followers she would be speaking out on the subject – but noticeably the panel did not discuss the new rumours.

Now Coleen has taken to Twitter to clarify her silence – and confirmed that legal proceedings were now underway.

She wrote: "I'm so sorry we couldn't say what we planned to today but my lawyer advised me to go through the legal process, but rest assured you will hear the outcome of this and I will share it when I can. Thank you all for your support as ever, Love Coleen x."

Coleen took to Twitter to explain her silence

It comes after an online article implied that many of Coleen's Loose Women co-stars had refused to work with her on the show. Since then, several of her colleagues have come forward in her support.

Saira Khan wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Having worked on this show #Loosewomen, I can tell you for a FACT it's not @coleen_nolan that is the problem here. "Ganging up on another woman like this in public is disgraceful. There are a lot of smiling crocodiles on the show that fool the public for their own gain. So please don't be fooled by the [expletive]."

The star has been supported by a number of her Loose Women co-stars

She later added: "When your mate is being unfairly treated. Step up for them. That's what mates do!

"Don't watch by the sidelines and be scared to speak up because you are worried about what others will think if you get involved. Grow a pair and do the right thing. That's what loyalty, integrity and sincerity is all about."

Saira wasn't the only one to publicly defend Coleen on Sunday. Replying to Coleen's tweet, in which she said she would be seeking legal advice and addressing the issue on Loose Women, co-star Janet Street-Porter wrote: "I love working with Coleen Nolan and we’ve never had a single disagreement- sorry if that's not 'news' xx."

