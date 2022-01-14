Oti Mabuse reveals advice BBC gave her ahead of Dancing on Ice role The Strictly champion makes her debut on the ITV show this weekend

Oti Mabuse has opened up about what her co-stars at the BBC have said to her following her brand new role as a judge on the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

MORE: Brendan Cole reveals thoughts about Strictly star Oti Mabuse joining Dancing on Ice judging panel

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who has won the ballroom competition twice since she joined in 2015, was chatting to HELLO! and other reporters at a press event this week about the advice her sister and Strictly judge Motsi gave her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's Dancing on Ice looks over the years

"We're really close, my sister and I, and what we know is that we're quite loud and we're so bubbly, so her advice to me was just to be myself," she began.

"And I think everyone from the BBC who congratulated me said the same thing: just be yourself. Be honest, say what you see and say what you feel and say how [the contestants] can improve and how they can better themselves.

"Because at the end of the day, it's about the celebrity, it's about the show and it's about helping them get better to actually win."

MORE: Sally Dynevor reveals famous daughter Phoebe Dynevor's reaction to her taking part in Dancing on Ice

MORE: Rachel Stevens admits she's 'terrified' to star on Dancing on Ice

Oti with her Dancing on Ice co-star Ashley Banjo

Oti also discussed whether she'd still be returning to Strictly later this year in addition to her role on Dancing on Ice, but remained tight-lipped about the details. "There will be an announcement that will be made later, but for me as a person in entertainment I really want to learn and I want to grow and I want a long career.

"Especially in this country as I came all the way from Africa, so I have to make something of myself. So I'm really trying to learn and do as much as I can for as long as I can, while I can."

Oti Mabuse and Ugo Monye in Strictly Come Dancing 2021

The professional dancer will be appearing on the show with Ashley Banjo, Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back to their hosting duties.

It seems Oti and the rest of the cast have already built up quite the friendship. She told HELLO! and other press: "Honestly and I get to work with incredible people, the producers backstage, everybody has been so nice, the professionals, the celebrities as well, everyone has been really, really nice."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.