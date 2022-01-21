Sex Education star reveals that the show has to end - details Are you a fan of the popular Netflix series?

Sex Education has been hugely popular with Netflix audiences since it began airing in 2019. The comedy-drama is loved for its incredible cast and laugh-out-loud moments – although the racy scenes make the show certainly not one for the faint-hearted.

However, speaking in a new interview Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that the show is "going to have to come to an end" sooner rather than later due to the fact that she, along with many other cast members, is "fast approaching 30".

She explained to Variety: "It's going to have to come to an end, which is sad, but also I feel like you should always leave them wanting more. Always end on a high instead of having people go, 'I really wish they would stop.'"

While she speculated future seasons of the show could follow the Moordale students as they head to university, she confessed: "I don't particularly want to be playing a fresher when I'm 45."

Aimee Lou Wood has said she doesn't want to be playing a student into her 40s

However, fans needn't panic just yet as it's been confirmed that the feel-good drama will be returning for a fourth season. It was confirmed in November of last year that the show had been renewed for another eight episodes following the huge success of season three, which arrived, slightly delayed, in September 2021.

As for what will happen in the new episodes, Aimee admitted that she knows "basically nothing" at the moment, adding that she is "confused" about Moordale's future given the season three finale saw the school sold off to developers.

"I know a few little things about my character, but I really don't know much," she continued. "I hope they're going to continue to flourish because I felt like they were growing up in season three. It will be interesting to see them outside of the school more and in their own lives."

