Kevin Bacon is full of joy as he discusses much-awaited news with his fans The Hollywood star is married to actress Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon had reason to smile over the weekend – and he wanted to share it with his social media followers.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star revealed his delight over City on a Hill's upcoming third season, and told his fans that he was looking forward to getting back to work.

"Are you excited for season 3 of @showtime City on a Hill?" he wrote. "I am too. I cannot wait to get back to this cast and crew. Nothing makes me smile like 3 cameras and a 75 foot crane, tbt."

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon's pool is in the most unexpected location

Fans were quick to comment on the post to show their support, with one writing: "Can hardly wait for the return of this fabulous show," while another wrote: "Top show and top cast! Looking forward to it." A third added: "Great show, great actor."

Kevin plays Jackie Rohr in the crime drama series, which is produced by Ben Affleck and Charlie MacLean.

The actor plays a corrupt FBI veteran alongside Aldis Hodge's Decourcy Ward. The new series will consist of eight episodes and will premiere in 2022.

Kevin Bacon was delighted as he opened up about his upcoming work

City on a Hill is filmed in New York, where Kevin has a beautiful home in Manhattan.

The actor splits his time between there, LA and his farm in Connecticut, where he has spent a lot of the pandemic with his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

The celebrity couple are parents to two grown-up children, Travis and Sosie, who have both followed them in the entertainment industry.

Travis is in a band, while Sosie is an actress, and most recently starred in Mare of Easttown, alongside Kate Winslet.

Kevin Bacon with wife Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin and Kyra met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988. They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young.

Kyra recently opened up about their marriage and told The Post: “Honestly, we just got lucky, there’s no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

Kevin and Kyra with daughter Sosie

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent."

