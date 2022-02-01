Kristen Bell apologises for shocking Woman in the House scene – details The Frozen actress plays Anna in the new series

Kristen Bell has apologised to a viewer of her new parody series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window after they revealed that they accidentally watched a sex scene from the show with their girlfriend and mother in the same room.

Replying to the cheeky tweet, the actress wrote: "Hahahahaha sorry dude," to which he wrote: "You need to apologise to my mom right now."

The series, which has quickly grown in popularity since landing on Netflix in late January, follows Kristen as Anna, a heartbroken woman who spends her days at home. The synopsis reads: "But when a handsome neighbor and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder... Or did she?"

Fans have been loving the series so far, with one writing: "What’s an appropriate amount of time to wait to talk about this beautifully satirical but still interesting gem?" Another added: "50 seconds in and I’m howling. Why does Kristen Bell have a BRITISH ACCENT." A third person commented: "Anyone else finish #WomanInTheHouse in one sitting? Couldn’t stop watching, and what a TWIST!"

Kristen recently opened up about the show's lengthy title, telling Collider: "I think when someone does a really good bit, or makes a really good joke that’s just tonally perfect, I tend to remember it. I feel like this title really lets the audience know that we are going to be making fun of things and this might not be as serious as they think."

