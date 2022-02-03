Tracee Ellis Ross scores major Oscars role ahead of Black-ish finale The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 27th

Tracee Ellis Ross has landed herself a huge role in the Oscars amid the final season of her hit show, Black-ish.

The actress will announce the 94th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories alongside Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan. The live presentation will commence on Tuesday, February 8 via global live stream on Oscars.com, ahead of the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

The main categories include Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Picture, and Directing.

Other categories include Music (Original Song), Animated Feature Film, and Costume Design.

Tracee's headlining role comes after she celebrated her own nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series at the upcoming NAACP awards.

Tracee will host the Oscar nominations alongside Leslie Jordan

Black-ish has been nominated for a total of eight gongs, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for Anthony Anderson, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Deon Cole, and Laurence Fishburne, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Jenifer Lewis and Marsai Martin.

Miles Brown is also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series).

Tracee and the cast of Black-ish are nominated for eight NAACP Awards

Sharing the news on her social media pages last month, Tracee captioned a series of pictures of the various nominations, writing: "Congrats to the @blackishabc fam on our @naacpimageawards nominations, and thank you to the @naacp for always seeing us!"

She added: "And shout out to @marcusscribner for delivering the news! #blackish #naacpimageawards."

Fans loved the news, with many sharing their congratulations with emojis on Tracee's page. "Congratulations to you guys! I will love this show forever!" wrote one fan as another shared: "This is amazing and so well deserved! Great show that has started so many important conversations."

