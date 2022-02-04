71 brilliant movies to watch on Netflix this week James King has the top picks for Netflix films in February

As the long, chilly January finally comes to an end, make the most of the long nights with a cup of tea and one of our top recommended Netflix films from our movie expert, James King. From Jane Austen romances to action thrillers, there is something here for everyone...

MORE: Downton Abbey: Dominic West, Laura Haddock and Hugh Dancy's characters in sequel revealed

The Tinder Swindler (2022)

Category: Documentary

A riveting Netflix original that follows a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire bachelor on Tinder, conning multiple women out of hundreds of thousands of pounds along the way. The latest must-see documentary that you just know everyone will be talking about.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The new Netflix documentary everyone is talking about

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

Category: Drama

Written by, directed by and starring British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, this is the powerful and uplifting true story of William Kamkwamba - a young boy from Malawi who devises a way to save his village from drought.

Around the World in 80 Days (2021)

Category: Family

The famous adventure story gets a surprisingly fun cartoon makeover featuring a variety of crazy animals, all told in a breathless in 88 minutes. One for the under-10s.

The Photograph (2020)

Category: Romance

Sultry drama starring Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield as a couple brought together by a mutual interest in a famous photographer. The pace might be subtle but you can’t deny the chemistry between the two leads which earned Issa a number of awards nods.

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Category: Romance

This classic starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the late, great Heath Ledger hasn’t lost any of its magic. As two cowboys secretly falling in love in rural Wyoming over twenty years, Jake and Heath are at their heartbreaking best, whilst Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams offer flawless support.

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Category: Family

Richard Gere stars as a professor bonding with a stray dog in this undeniably touching tale based on a Japanese hit from the eighties. File under feelgood!

Meet the Parents (2000)

Category: Comedy

There are still plenty of LOLs to be had from watching a hard-as-nails Robert De Niro interrogate his new son-in-law Greg (Ben Stiller) in this smash-hit from the noughties that started a franchise. Altogether now: “I will bring you down. I will bring you down to Chinatown!”

Les Misérables (2012)

Category: Musical

The West End’s longest running musical got the glorious film it deserved when great showman Hugh Jackman signed on to play Jean Valjean - aka prisoner 24601 - a 19th century French peasant who dreams of making amends after a lengthy jail spell. Russell Crowe is Javert, a police inspector with a grudge, while Anne Hathaway won an Oscar for her show-stopping turn as struggling Fantine.

The Hunt (2020)

Category: Horror

Controversial yet undeniably gripping thriller starring Betty Gilpin and Emma Roberts as so-called ‘deplorables’, captives hunted by elites for fun in this dark political satire with echoes of The Purge. You might not like it but you’ll certainly want to talk about it. Hilary Swank co-stars.

MORE: James McAvoy reveals 'stupid' decision he made in new film My Son

The Invisible Man (2020)

Category: Horror

The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss cements her position as one of the most exciting leading ladies around in this modern update of the classic tale. Her performance as Cecilia, the tormented girlfriend of a groundbreaking scientist, veers effortlessly between fragile and tough, with Oliver Jackson-Cohen especially creepy as her controlling other half, out to make her life a nightmare.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Category: Drama

It’s six years on Valentine’s Day since this blockbusting - and controversial - adaptation of EL James’ steamy page-turner hit the big screen and with stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan now awards-frontrunners (for their turns in The Lost Daughter and Belfast respectively) it’s the perfect time to revisit Ana and Christian’s unusually intense relationship. Just make sure the kids are in bed.

Divergent (2014)

Category: Teen

Diminishing box-office returns meant we never got to see the fourth and final film in this dystopian young adult series (it would have been called Ascendant). A shame, since Shailene Woodley and Theo James made for exciting leads in this story of a futuristic - and sinister - Chicago where humans are ruthlessly separated by their personality traits.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Category: Comedy

Two young friends run away together in this beguiling coming-of-age film that co-stars Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton, Bruce Willis. The result is another slice of perfectly put-together laughs from eccentric movie mastermind Wes Anderson.

Storks (2016)

Category: Family

Fun animation telling the story of next-day-delivery stork Junior (voiced by Andy Samberg) and how a mistake leads to him to follow in the footsteps of his feathered ancestors… and deliver an actual baby. Listen out for Jennifer Aniston, Kelsey Grammer and Keegan-Michael Key too.

Passengers (2016)

Category: Sci-Fi

You don’t have to be a fan of space movies to appreciate this stylish, star-studded, interstellar love story. Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence play two travellers mysteriously wakened early from induced hibernation on a vast space ship, with Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne providing weighty support.

The Constant Gardener (2005)

Category: Thriller

Rachel Weisz rightfully won an Oscar for her portrayal of a murdered activist in this Kenya-set drama, with Ralph Fiennes as the husband desperately trying to find her killer. Classy mystery from the pen of legendary novelist John le Carré.

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Category: Rom-Com

Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis show off some serious chemistry in this romantic comedy about a fling in New York that leads to bigger things, despite intentions to keep it casual. Breezy, cheeky fun.

Me Before You (2016)

Category: Romance

Written by Jojo Moyes and based on her own bestselling book, Me Before You is the story of tetraplegic man Will (played by Sam Claflin) and the relationship he begins with his new carer Lou (Emilia Clarke). Controversies about certain plot points rightly put disability issues in the spotlight but overall this is a sensitively told story with two superb leads.

Emma (2020)

Category: Rom-Com

Anya Taylor-Joy sparkles in this latest Jane Austen adaptation, playing Regency-era matchmaker Emma in a fun and frothy film packed with eye-catching costumes, witty one-liners and - of course - true love. Co-starring Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor, Callum Turner, Mia Goth, Miranda Hart, and Bill Nighy.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anya Taylor-Joy sparkles in this latest Jane Austen adaptation

Greed (2019)

Category: Comedy

Dark laughs at their finest, courtesy of a flawless Steve Coogan as fictional millionaire fashion retailer Sir Richard McCreadie and his muddled attempts to organise his lavish birthday celebrations on the island of Mykonos. There are jokes, yes - but this is comedy with a political punch too.

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Category: Horror

One of the most enduring creepy characters of recent years - Annabelle the evil doll - returns for a third outing of terror, with the brilliant Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson once again reprising their roles as psychic investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Category: Drama

Julia Roberts stars as globe-trotter Liz, travelling the world hoping to find spiritual enlightenment and some awesome food. Elizabeth Gilbert’s novel has sold over 12 million copies and creative powerhouse Ryan Murphy (of Pose, Glee and The Prom fame) makes a decent job of translating it to the screen, filling every moment with warmth, light and life lessons.

Tinker Tailer Soldier Spy (2011)

Category: Thriller

Gary Oldman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kathy Burke and Tom Hardy star in this icy Cold War thriller set in the backrooms of MI6 and based on the best-selling book. It’s a triumph too, laced with backstabbing and paranoia, as well as moody, gutsy, grown-up performances. Thrillers this stylish don’t come along very often.

Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

Category: Thriller

Jeremy Irons and George MacKay star in the gripping true story of diplomats attempting to deal with Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in late Thirties Europe.

War Dogs (2016)

Category: Thriller

David and Efraim are American arms dealers who sign up with the US Army to provide weapons to Afghanistan. Outrageous - and often hilarious - adventure starring Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Ana de Armas and Bradley Cooper. Based on a true story.

Dolittle (2020)

Category: Family

This Robert Downey Jr blockbuster might have had a troubled journey to the big screen (not to mention a confused response to Rob’s Welsh accent) but it’s still overblown and eccentric enough to appeal to young audiences looking for zany thrills. What a cast too: Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen and Jessie Buckley co-star with Emma Thompson, Octavia Spencer, Selena Gomez and Ralph Fiennes on animal voiceover duties.

The Naked Gun (1988)

Category: Comedy

Classic - and extremely silly - laugher from the eighties that sees the late, great Leslie Nielsen as hapless big city cop Frank Drebin. Over thirty years since it came out and it’s still a riot of dumb jokes and funny faces. Perfect.

Mother/Android (2021)

Category: Sci-Fi

Reviews might be mixed for this low-budget, futuristic drama about a young mother escaping a robot rebellion but it’s already a Netflix hit with plenty of room for a sequel. Whatever your thoughts, it’s another powerful turn from lead Chloë Grace Moretz, already the veteran of over forty films and still only 24 years old.

Maiden (2018)

Category: Documentary

The mind-blowing true story of Tracy Edwards and her all-female crew, looking back to their groundbreaking participation in the 1989 Whitbread Round the World Race. Not interested in sailing? Don’t worry. This is eye-opening and inspiring enough to keep even the biggest landlubber gripped.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

Category: Family

All three of director Peter Jackson’s Hobbit tales are now on Netflix (the others being The Desolation of Smaug and The Battle of the Five Armies), epic adventures set sixty years before The Lord of the Rings and featuring Frodo Baggins’ relative Bilbo (Martin Freeman) on a quest to reclaim land from an evil dragon.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Category: Drama

Religious and political allegiances are put to the test in the early days of the Big Apple in this smash-hit historical epic starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Daniel Day-Lewis. Awesome.

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Category: Drama

The well-loved Jane Austen story about the Bennet daughters and their search for love got a stylish remake in the noughties starring Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn and a pre-Succession Matthew Macfadyen. The plot might be familiar thanks to umpteen other versions of the classic novel but this take still has serious panache.

It’s Complicated (2009)

Category: Rom-Com

Meryl Streep glides through this loveable romantic comedy about a divorced couple who find themselves getting close to one another after years apart. Funny, sweet… and prepare yourself for some serious house envy too. Steve Martin co-stars.

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Category: Musical

Ten years since it was unleashed onto the world, the hilarious and singalong story of college a-cappella group the Barden Bellas still delivers, with sparkling performances, polished songs and laugh-out-loud gags all round. Anna Kendrick stars but let’s be honest, it’s Rebel Wilson who steals the show.

Dreamgirls (2006)

Category: Musical

There’s some serious drama and huge ballads in this glittery adaptation of the hit stage musical about the ups and downs of life in sixties girl group. Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx and Eddie Murphy all wow but nothing can prepare you for Jennifer Hudson belting out ‘And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going’.

The Lost Daughter (2021)

Category: Drama

Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson star in this exquisitely made mystery about a professor holidaying alone in Greece and the American woman she becomes fascinated by. Unforgettable. Directed by acclaimed actor Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Don’t Look Up (2021)

Category: Comedy

The Netflix movie that’s got everyone’s talking is a pitch black comedy about how the world might react if we learned a meteorite was just months away from wiping out the planet. The result? A mix of chaos and indifference, as scientists Kate and Randall (Jennifer Lawrence and Leo DiCaprio) have to convince those in power that things have gotten serious. Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill co-star in this uneven but admittedly eye-opening satire.

MORE: 47 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

The Gentlemen (2019)

Category: Action

Hugh Grant steals the show as a grubby journalist in this twisty, hyperactive Guy Ritchie thriller that boasts an all-star cast: Matthew McConaughy, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell and Henry Golding.

The Nest (2021)

Category: Drama

This quiet and moody story of an eighties yuppie struggling with dodgy business deals was a little overlooked last year but Jude Law gives one of his best performances as the ever optimistic Rory, desperate to impress even when his glamorous life is crumbling around him.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Category: Drama

Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence make a delightfully odd couple in this sweet - and Oscar-winning - story of a man dealing with mental health issues and the young widow who helps him back on his feet. A seriously classy rom-com.

She’s the Man (2006)

Category: Teen

A cult classic! Noughties tween icon Amanda Bynes leads this bubbly high-school remake of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, pretending to be a boy so that she can play on her new school’s soccer team. Channing Tatum co-stars.

Scream 4 (2011)

Category: Horror

There’s a new Scream movie out in 2022 but this sequel from ten years ago also has much to love: in-jokes, big scares and cheeky quips about our addiction to social media. Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette all reprise their roles as key players in the infamous Ghostface murders.

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Category: Drama

The legendary - and controversial - eighteenth century French royal gets an unconventional biopic courtesy of American star Kirsten Dunst, brilliantly cast as a young Duchess thrust into the Parisian limelight. With its often playful mood and contemporary soundtrack, this is history with an enjoyably knowing wink.

Fracture (2007)

Category: Drama

Acting big-guns Anthony Hopkins and Ryan Gosling slug it out in this gripping legal thriller about a wealthy murderer trying to outwit his young prosecutor. Powerful, if a little predictable.

Yes Day (2021)

Category: Family

A family try to bond by allowing the children to do pretty much whatever they want for 24 hours. What could possibly go wrong? Jennifer Garner stars in and produces this fun adaptation of the kids’ book of the same name - one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year. A sequel’s on its way too.

Django Unchained (2012)

Category: Western

An all-star cast (Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Christoph Waltz and Samuel L Jackson) are the icing on the cake in this bold (and occasionally bonkers) Western from legendary storyteller Quentin Tarantino.

Magic Mike (2012)

Category: Drama

The surprise hit from nine years ago that went on to spawn not just a film franchise but also an eye-popping stage show. Aside from the infamous dance scenes, Magic Mike is surprisingly smart and thought-provoking - a no-holds-barred look at working men hoping to make it big in the world of adult entertainment, as gritty as it is glossy.

The Hand of God (2021)

Category: Drama

Italy’s entry into 2022’s Oscars tells the touching story of 80s teenager Fabietto, a loner obsessed with Napoli football icon Diego Maradona - hence the film’s name. A stylish and sensitive coming-of-age tale that’s already won numerous awards.

The Hunger Games (2012)

Category: Action

A pre-megastardom Jennifer Lawrence stars in the brilliant first entry of the blockbusting franchise, based on the book by Suzanne Collins and perhaps the pinnacle of Hollywood’s noughties love affair with YA novels. Support comes from Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson but it’s always been Stanley Tucci’s flamboyant TV host Caesar Flickerman who steals the show for me.

MORE: Everything you need to know about 2022's controversial Golden Globes

Mud (2012)

Category: Drama

A little-seen cracker starring Matthew McConaughy, this one. A hermit hiding in his boat out in the swampy Mississippi is discovered by two young boys who agree to help him escape the bad guys looking for him. Touching, tender and featuring one of MM’s most underrated performances.

Back to the Outback (2021)

Category: Family

Bright and bubbly new animation about a group of Aussie zoo animals who plan a daring escape, featuring a host of Antipodean legends on vocal duties: Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Guy Pearce, Eric Bana and Kylie.

Bad Boys for Life (2020)

Category: Action

Big Will Smith returns for a third time as slick Miami cop Mike Lowrey, partnered again with joker Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) for another slice of super stylish action spectacle. This time around the boys are investigating a series of murders linked to their past, with added jokes about getting old plus a supporting turn from Vanessa Hudgens.

Seberg (2019)

Category: Thriller

Kristen Stewart wows again in this true story of sixties star Jean Seberg, the American actress who found herself under investigation by the FBI after getting involved with the Black Panther movement. Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie and Vince Vaughn co-star.

The Unforgivable (2021)

Category: Drama

Did you watch Suranne Jones in the award-winning mini-series Unforgiven back in 2009? Well, here’s the Netflix remake. It’s bleak but Sandra Bullock makes a welcome return as Ruth Slater, just released from prison and hoping to rebuild her life.

Paddington (2014)

Category: Family

You’ve probably already seen this homegrown classic about Peru’s most famous bear but if anything is worth repeat views, it’s this. Ben Whishaw voices the title character, a well-meaning - but clumsy - new arrival in London, moving in with the eccentric Brown family and fending off the advances of evil taxidermist Millicent Clyde (a terrifying Nicole Kidman).

Dark Horse (2015)

Category: Documentary

You’ll be fascinated and inspired by this story of a Welsh couple who rally their neighbours together in a bid to fund their dream of owning a race horse. Damien Lewis and Toni Collette starred in an enjoyable recent film adaptation of the story but this original documentary is still a delight.

Nanny McPhee (2005)

Category: Family

Emma Thompson gives a warts-and-all performance (literally) as the hilariously bossy Victorian governess, summoned by magic to help out widower Cedric Brown (Colin Firth) look after his unruly children.

The Ponds (2018)

Category: Documentary

Are you a wild swimmer? Here’s an eye-opening documentary which meets some of the regulars at England’s most famous open water venue: the ponds in London’s Hampstead Heath. And yes, they even take dip in the depths of winter.

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Category: Drama

Benedict Cumberbatch claims his place in the upcoming awards race with this mean and moody, Montana-set Western about two very different brothers (Benedict and co-star Jesse Plemons) and the widowed single mother (Kirsten Dunst) who comes into their lives. Bleak, maybe - but with some blistering performances to keep you hooked.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch's brand new movie

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Category: Action

The second in the monster franchise’s recent reboot (the third, Godzilla vs Kong, came out last year) is more of the same: eye-popping effects and battle scenes, plus a powerhouse cast (Sally Hawkins, Millie Bobby Brown, O’Shea Jackson Jr) doing their best with some wonky dialogue. Great fun.

Bruised (2021)

Category: Action

The inimitable Halle Berry directs and stars in this impressively gutsy story of a retired MMA fighter drawn back into the world of fighting, whilst also tackling her own personal demons. Awesome soundtrack too.

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible (2021)

Category: Documentary

Nirmal Purja is a Nepalese adventurer who dreams of climbing to the peaks of the world’s fourteen tallest mountains - all within seven months. Another inspirational true story of courage and dedication in the vein of 2018’s Oscar-winning Free Solo.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Category: Family

It might have suffered delays after audiences reacted badly to the first trailer but this adaptation of the Sega videogame ended up being a smash hit for stars James Marsden and Jim Carrey, the latter unsurprisingly stealing scenes as evil Dr Robotnik. A sequel is out next April.

Constantine (2005)

Category: Action

With Keanu Reeves back in black on the big screen in the long-awaited Matrix Resurrections, the good folk at Netflix have delved into the Keanu archive and uploaded this under-appreciated action horror that co-stars Rachel Weisz and Tilda Swinton. As the title character - a hard-bitten, chain-smoking supernatural detective - King Keanu is a blast.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Category: Comedy

It’s easy to forget that Friends star Matthew Perry had a big hit with this tale of a mild-mannered dentist and his new mobster neighbour (Bruce Willis), filmed during a break in his run as Chandler in the late nineties. And whilst it’s no classic, the chalk-and-cheese partnership of Matthew and Bruce still generates a chuckle or two.

Robin Robin (2021)

Category: Animation

A small (30 minutes) but perfectly formed new tale from the minds of Wallace & Gromit creators Aardman Studios sees a baby robin adopted by mice and struggling to prove her worth. Delightful songs and the filmmakers’ trademark attention to detail make this one to watch again and again.

MORE: 22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

Little Women (2019)

Category: Drama

Saoirse Ronan, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep and a scene-stealing Florence Pugh star in this immaculate and witty adaptation of the classic novel that picked up an Oscar for its costumes - but should have won even more. It’s no mean feat to make a 150 year old story feel this fresh and relevant.

21 Bridges (2019)

Category: Thriller

The late, great Chadwick Boseman might have made better films but this story of a Big Apple cop on a nighttime hunt for two killers reminds us just how much he could elevate even average movies with his arresting presence. There’s strong support from Sienna Miller too.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Category: Thriller

Unlike the original Swedish film, this American remake underperformed at the box-office, meaning that the remaining books in Stieg Larsson’s Millennium trilogy never got their Hollywood makeover. A shame really, since Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara make an excellent Mikael and Lisbeth - the journalist and hacker odd couple out to expose a wealthy family’s disturbing secrets.

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

Category: Comedy

The true story of an opera-singing, New York heiress and her wayward husband, starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant? What more do I need to say? Here’s something funny, touching and deliciously eccentric - a celebration of following your dreams, whatever the obstacles. Impossible to resist.

Le Weekend (2013)

Category: Drama

Grown-up romance starring national treasures Jim Broadbent and Lindsay Duncan as a couple hoping to rekindle their marriage in Paris. Bittersweet and full of warmth, plus there’s a role for the legendary Jeff Goldblum too, at his quirky best as family friend Morgan (with It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander playing his son).

Philomena (2013)

Category: Drama

Steve Coogan produced, co-wrote and co-stars in this true story that sees Judi Dench as the title character - an Irish grandmother tracking down the child she was forced to give up for adoption back in the fifties. Despite some liberties taken with the real story, this is still powerfully moving, with Coogan especially impressive as journalist Martin Sixsmith.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.