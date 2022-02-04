Phillip Schofield's Dancing on Ice replacement 'revealed' following isolation – report The ITV presenter tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week

Dancing on Ice presenter Phillip Schofield has reportedly been replaced for this weekend's show following the host's bout of COVID-19.

Phillip, who has been forced to miss out on his presenting duties for This Morning for most of this week due to isolation, is set to be replaced temporarily by In For a Penny star, Stephen Mulhern, according to the Mirror. However, ITV did not confirm the reports when HELLO! reached out for comment.

The TV presenter himself admitted that his attendance on Sunday night's live taping would be touch and go when he appeared on This Morning earlier this week.

Alison Hammond stepped in to present the magazine programme alongside Rochelle Humes, who then spoke to Phillip on Tuesday via Zoom. He told his co-stars: "There are a number of things that I'm disappointed about. Obviously, I'm disappointed that I'm not there.

"We are a little bit worried about Dancing on Ice because I'm cutting it fine for Dancing on Ice on Sunday." Lightening the mood, Phillip added: "Then I'm going to miss Gok's [Wan] dumplings!"

Phillip revealed on Tuesday that his appearance on Dancing on Ice this Sunday was touch and go

The government guidelines currently state that people with COVID-19 in England can end their self-isolation after 5 full days, as long as they test negative on day five and day six.

On Thursday evening, Phillip shared a funny meme from his isolation which showed a positive lateral flow device alongside a photo-shopped version of a test result which read 'Go to the pub'. He captioned the photo: "The one I keep getting [and] the one I want!!!" before adding: "Feeling 100% well in quarantine."

The father-of-two revealed on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus via a Lateral Flow Test on Monday evening, but assured his fans he was feeling okay.

Sharing a picture of his positive test on his Instagram Stories, he wrote: "Well [expletive]!!" alongside a face-palm emoji, adding: "Currently just a slightly sore throat."

