Rachel Stevens' actor husband she met aged 12 – everything you need to know The singer is happily married

Dancing on Ice contestant Rachel Stevens dramatically pulled out of the show temporarily last week due to a nasty wrist injury and we're sure someone who was by her side to comfort her was her loving husband. Here's everything you need to know about her marriage…

LATEST: Ben Foden's wife hits out at Dancing on Ice: 'Just a popularity competition'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jason Gardiner's future after Dancing on Ice revealed

Who is Rachel Stevens' husband?

Singer Rachel is happily married to Alex Bourne and the pair actually dated when they were teenagers before reuniting later down the line. Speaking on Loose Women, Rachel revealed: "We were boyfriend and girlfriend when we were 12."

MORE: Who is Dancing on Ice's Liberty Poole dating?

When did Rachel Stevens get married?

Rachel and Alex said 'I do' at the glittering location of Claridge's in 2009. The star walked down the aisle to her own S Club 7 hit, I've Never Had A Dream Come True and her fellow bandmates were there to watch! She has since shared a video of this magical moment with her Instagram followers.

S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens married Alex in 2009

The bride wore a strapless sweetheart style wedding dress and wore her highlighted locks in princess curls.

How many children does Rachel Stevens have?

Rachel and Alex now have two children together, Amelie and Minnie and the family live together in North London.

What does Rachel Stevens' husband do?

Alex is a professional actor, and it seems as though both Rachel and Alex have had an impact on their daughters as they are both "performers" Rachel said on her own website.

Rachel and Alex have two children together

Was Rachel Stevens married to Jeremy Edwards?

DISCOVER: Who is Dancing on Ice star Ashley Banjo's famous brother Jordan?

Rachel used to date Holby City actor Jeremy Edwards and they pair even got engaged in 2002 at the Dorchester Hotel but they split in 2004 before getting hitched. Jeremy has since explained that the death of his co-star Laura Sadler affected his mental health and sent him on a downward spiral which was one of the factors for his and Rachel's breakup.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!'s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.