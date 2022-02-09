Jamie Lynn Spears shows off baby bump in new Sweet Magnolias BTS photos The actress plays Noreen Fitzgibbons

Jamie Lynn Spears is riding high currently, basking in the success of the new season of Sweet Magnolias, which recently dropped on Netflix.

The actress took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots from behind-the-scenes of the show, featuring a few of her cast and crew mates.

WATCH: Jamie Lynn opened up about the rift between her and Britney

However, the most prominent appearance in the series of pictures was made by her fake baby bump, which she sported in the show for her pregnancy storyline.

She showed off how the bump looked underneath her clothes and how it was created in a variety of ways, including prosthetics and fabric.

Jamie Lynn even included a snapshot of herself in a nude bodysuit and the enlarged bump, at one point also sporting a fake baby as well that she captioned: "Fake baby love."

The star simply captioned her photo set with: "SWEET MAGS PHOTO DUMP," as she highlighted more fun moments from the making of the show.

Jamie Lynn flexed her fake baby bump in a series of BTS photos

Since premiering on 4 February, the drama's second season has become a runaway hit and received more positive reviews for the cast.

Taking to Instagram recently, Britney Spears' sister shared her pride by reveling in her four-year-old Ivey's appearance as an extra on the show.

Ivey appears in episode six of the Netflix series, as a little girl going down the slide in the park, which Jamie also included a wide shot of in her photo dump.

Alongside footage of her youngest child, Jamie wrote: "In honor of #SWEETMAGNOLIAS BEING #1 TODAY!! SPOILER ALERT MAJOR GUEST STAR APPEARANCE IN EPISODE 6!

The actress' daughter Ivey has a role in season two

"Yes, she was quite the DIVA, but the girl knows her angles, and can rock some pig tails like no other.

"Thank y'all, thank y'all, THANK YALL for loving this show as much as we do. I am beyond GRATEFUL."

