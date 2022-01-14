Jamie Lynn Spears reveals devastating consequences sister Britney's posts have on her children The younger sister of the popstar recently appeared on Good Morning America and spoke about their troubled relationship

Jamie Lynn Spears has responded to her sister Britney Spears' latest posts where she lambasted the Sweet Magnolias actress' interview with Good Morning America, and called her out for writing about her in Jamie Lynn's new book. Jamie Lynn has since responded with a lengthy post on Instagram, where she revealed that she has had to explain why she is receiving death threats to her eldest daughter, Maddie.

She wrote: "It's become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don't match what you post on social media. I know you're going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can't diminish myself.

"Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it's geting harder for me to rationalise to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt's vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to.

"Sadly, after a lifetime of staying silent, I have come to realise this isn't going to be a reality, and I may have to set the record straight myself in order to protect mine and my family's well being. That being said, I hate to burst my sister's bubble, but my book is not about her."

Addressing her new memoir, Things I Should Have Said, she continued: "I can't help but think that I was born a Spears too, and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I've worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I've built my career in spite of just being someone's little sister. There are no sides, and I don't want drama, but I'm speaking my truth to heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same."

