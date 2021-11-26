Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney gets candid about future on show The actor has been playing Kelly Severide on the firefighter drama since 2012

Taylor Kinney has been keeping television fans entertained as Kelly Severide on hit NBC drama Chicago Fire for nearly ten years now.

The actor joined the series when it launched back in 2012 and speaking earlier this month, the 40-year-old actor got candid about his future on the much-loved firefighter drama. "He doesn't spend a lot of time in the rearview, there's always something exciting going on," Taylor told Hollywood Outbreak in a recent interview when asked about his character.

He continued: "There's always something he's working on and he loves his trade. He loves what he does for a living, that's kind of been ingrained in him by his father, Benny, when he passed," adding: "I dont think there's a lack of stories to tell with this character. He's a resilient guy."

The news that Taylor thinks there's plenty more "stories to tell" with Kelly is sure to delight fans who have been sent into a tailspin over worrying reports that he could be departing the series. Speculation about his future on the show began earlier this year after it came to light that he had not yet renewed his contract, which reportedly expired at the end of the most recent season.

It's since been revealed that Taylor has renewed his contract, seeing him through to the end of season ten. However, there is still a question mark about his future beyond that.

Taylor's co-star Jesse bowed out of the series last month

Fans of the show were left devastated last month when it was revealed that another fan favorite, Jesse Spencer, had officially exited the show. The Captain Matt Casey actor's decision to bow out of the series came after 18 years on network TV; he worked for eight years on the hit NBC show House before joining the cast of Chicago Fire.

"I realized I'd been doing TV for a long time, so I added it up… We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show," he told press following his final episode.

"He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start but there are other things I'd like to do in the future. There's family I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time."

