Sweet Magnolias' Jamie Lynn Spears celebrates double dose of happy news The mom-of-two had a big reason to smile

Jamie Lynn Spears welcomed some good news on Friday and her co-stars will be delighted too.

The Sweet Magnolias actress was congratulated by her agent, Alexis J Fisher, who posted a sweet message sharing the update.

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears inundated with support as she shares heartbreaking hospital photo

She shared a snapshot of the Netflix Top 10 and revealed Jamie's show featured not once, but twice.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the trailer for Sweet Magnolias season two

"Wow," she wrote. "Season 1 and season 2 in top 10 tv shows @netflix. We are so proud of you @jamielynnspears."

The post was on Instagram Stories and will delight fans of the show which is in the throws of its second season.

RELATED: Sweet Magnolias: See the cast and their real life families

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears reveals devastating consequences sister Britney's posts have on her children

The actress plays Noreen Fitzgibbons and Jamie is riding high on the success of the show.

Sweet Magnolias in the Netflix Top 10 twice!

Jamie recently took to social media to share a series of behind-the-scenes snapshots - and her baby bump took front and center stage.

She sported the fake pregnancy belly in the show for her storyline and revealed how it looked underneath her clothes and how it was created in a variety of ways, including prosthetics and fabric.

READ: 22 most exciting TV shows returning in 2022

MORE: JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband shows his support for her in the sweetest way

Jamie Lynn even included a snapshot of herself in a nude bodysuit and the enlarged bump, at one point also sporting a fake baby as well that she captioned: "Fake baby love."

Jamie has a fake baby bump for the show

Since premiering on 4 February, the drama's second season has become a runaway hit and received more positive reviews for the cast.

Taking to Instagram recently, Britney Spears' sister shared her pride by reveling in her four-year-old Ivey's appearance as an extra on the show too.

Ivey appears in episode six of the Netflix series, as a little girl going down the slide in the park, which Jamie also included a wide shot of in her photo dump.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.