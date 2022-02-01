9-1-1: Lone Star viewers left 'disappointed' after major TK and Carlos revelation

9-1-1: Lone Star continued on Monday evening and finally answered the question of why TK and Carlos broke up earlier on in season three - and viewers were left both shocked and even a little bit confused.

While TK, played by Ronen Rubinstein, was still comatose for most of the episode following his rescue mission gone wrong in episode two, it was revealed during a dream sequence with his mother Gwyneth that he had been the one to call off the relationship.

As he explained to her, Rafael L. Silva's Carlos had surprised him by purchasing an apartment for the two of them. He put both their names on the deed, making them equal owners even though TK hadn't contributed financially due to his bad credit.

As they hadn't discussed it beforhand, TK was left unsure how he felt about Carlos' incredibly sweet and generous gesture. As he said: "And then I panicked. Everything was perfect. And then I did the thing. I blew it up."

He admitted that he was unsure if Carlos would take him back, but fortunately, Gwyn convinced him that he needed to wake up and find out for himself. When he finally awoke from his coma, Carlos was there and the two were seen embracing in TK's hospital bed. Later, fans saw Carlos take TK to the apartment where he had already moved him in, with the pair realizing what they wanted.

TK finally woke up from his coma in the latest episode

Taking to Reddit to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "I'm obviously happy they're back together but the fact that THIS is the reason why Tarlos split?! It's not what I was expecting AT ALL."

Another said: "Ugh really? Over him buying you the house of your dreams, TK? Disappointing," while a third added: "Yeah, this was VERY underwhelming."

However, not all fans felt the same. As someone argued: "Honestly, self-destructive tendencies from TK seem very in-line with his character so I don't hate this reasoning."

After speaking to his mum, TK realised that he needed to patch things up with Carlos

Showrunner Tim Minear has spoken out about the storyline, admitting that he knew the answer of why the break up was going to get fans riled up.

As he told Variety: "I knew that it was going to be a bone of controversy for a lot of the Tarlos fans. Like, why would they break up? But to me, having been that guy myself, where things are just going too well and you have to throw a grenade into it, I understand it completely. I always felt that the thing that pushed TK away is just TK's nature of he's an addict.

"The lesson TK needs to learn is not just stop dying, but start living. And I think self-sabotage is a big part of being an addict," he continued, adding that he knew the reason behind the breakup might seem like a "frivolous thing" to audiences, and that's why they chose it.

