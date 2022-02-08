9-1-1: Lone Star’s Jim Parrack hints at future for Grace and Judd after 'wild' episode

9-1-1 Lone Star fans were left in shock on Monday when the opening scenes saw Judd Ryder discover he had fathered a child almost 20 years prior.

It came just weeks after he and wife Grace had welcomed their first daughter, Charlie, and the news dominated the episode for the usually happy couple.

However star Jim Parrack, who plays Judd, has hinted that fans will now see Judd "attempt to connect to this kid that couldn’t be more different from him".

Wyatt Harris (Jackson Pace) arrived at Firehouse 126 with the sole intention of trying to find his father, whom he believed to be Judd after using the help of an online DNA ancestry website. Turns out, Judd had spent the night with Waytt's mother Marlene Harris (Robyn Lively), a barrel racer he vaguely remembers meeting in 2005 at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Fans saw Grace react, understandably, with hurt and anger, but by the end of the episode the calm and kind 911 dispatcher had invited Marlene to their house for dinner, and to connect the two families.

"[Grace] removes all the scandal from it and everything is just like, 'Look, this is life now. How do you guys want to go about it?' It was a really, really well-structured story,' Jim told Variety.

Judd and Grace will now have to navigate their new world

"And what comes next after I've gotten the green light from my family that I can have a relationship with this kid without destroying what we have, what comes next is Judd’s attempt to connect to this kid that couldn’t be more different from him."

"It was always so clear that Grace was of a certain caliber of human being, and if it was going to work out with her and Judd... he had to make some adjustments. And she was patient and trusting with that," he added - although he shared that when he first read the script he thought it was "wild".

