Angela Bassett blew fans away with her fit physique and youthful good looks on Wednesday when she shared a selection of beautiful selfies on Instagram which left many of her 2.5million followers convinced she was aging backwards.

The 9-1-1 star, 62, showed off her cinched waist and fun-loving attitude in the snapshots in which she was wearing a black corset underneath an animal-print suit.

Angela thanked her style team for picking some “fierce” combinations and her fans couldn’t wait to tell her how fabulous she looked.

"Aging backwards," wrote one, while another said: "We should call @im.angelabassett Angela Button," and a third commented: "You have always been stunningly beautiful, Queen."

It’s hard to believe Angela will be 63 this year and has been gracing our screens for more than 30 years, but she insists she’s not obsessed by age.

"You don’t really know what to say when someone says: 'Oh my God, you look so good,'" she told Net-A-Porter. "What do they expect? For you to be completely broken down?"

Angela looks and feels amazing

That’s not to say Angela doesn’t work hard to stay in shape and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

While you won’t find her hitting up that gym at 4am she does love a workout session or two.

Even when her personal trainer isn’t on hand she ensures she squeezes in a 30-minute cardio and weights workout from wherever she can.

Angela credits a strict diet for her fit frame

As for her diet? Angela says that’s a huge part of maintaining her flawless complexion and fit figure.

"I'm regimented and rigorous about what I'm eating," she told Porter. "Diet is 85 percent of the whole thing for me."

We will have what she’s eating!

Angela also credits her happy marriage to maintaining her glow.

She’s been married to fellow actor, Courtney B. Vance, since 1997 after they met at the Yale School of Drama in the 1980s.

