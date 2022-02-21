Faith Hill shocks fans with latest 1883 update ahead of series finale The country singer stars alongside husband Tim McGraw in the hit show

Faith Hill has been inundated with messages from 1883 fans after sharing the emotional trailer for the penultimate episode of the series.

The country singer took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that it was now streaming, and fans were not ready for what they saw.

"Just watched the episode an hour ago. It had be crying like a baby," one wrote, while another commented: "I cried knowing massacre's like this really happened." A third added: "Cried like a baby watching this. You did amazing. This episode pulled on my heartstrings."

Faith stars as Margaret Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel, alongside her real-life husband Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton in the show.

The pair have received high praise for their acting since the show's release in December.

Set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, 1883 shines a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings, with Tim and Faith playing early 19th century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.

Faith Hill shared the trailer for the latest emotional 1883 episode

Luckily for fans, Paramount revealed last week that more episodes of 1883 are under way, with a second season most likely set to be dropped in the Fall.

The franchise has been created by Taylor Sheridan, and the Sheridan-verse as Paramount has taken to calling it, has become a huge hit with viewers.

The creator said in a statement that he is building stories around "the forgotten chapters of the American experience."

Faith stars in 1883 alongside husband Tim McGraw

Ahead of the release date last year, Faith said that working in the show was "the opportunity of a lifetime".

She said: "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team.” Tim, meanwhile, described it as "a dream job".

