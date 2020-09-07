Dan Walker finally reunites with BBC Breakfast colleague Sally Nugent - see photo The BBC sports reporter has returned to the studio

Dan Walker has shared his delight after being finally reunited with his BBC Breakfast colleague Sally Nugent in the studio. He also confirmed the return of the regional news for the first time in five months.

MORE: BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker surprises viewers following haircut

The new anchor took to Twitter on Monday morning to share a series of photos with his co-host Louise Minchin and sports reporter Sally, who returned to the studio after some time away during lockdown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dan Walker apologises after guest blunder on air

"Slice of normality for you on #BBCBreakfast this morning... @louiseminchin and I are back (at a safe distance) in the middle of the sofa," Dan tweeted. "@sallynugent is in the studio & the regional news is back for the first time in five months."

READ: Dan Walker apologises to Gavin and Stacey star after on-air mix-up

Sally, 49, also shared her excitement about being back with her colleagues – of course, at a safe distance. "So good to be back with the gang in the @BBCBreakfast studio today," she said.

Sally Nugent was back in the BBC studio on Monday

Viewers were quick to reveal their joy seeing the three back together, with one writing: "Brilliant and much better… never liked our Louise at the end with the laptop perched on a little side table." Another remarked: "Sally looks incredible. Welcome back x." A third post read: "Great to see you back in the studio Sally."

READ: BBC Breakfast's Naga Munchetty responds to critic over her choice to wear heels on TV

Since March, both Dan and Louise have been hosting the morning show as usual from the BBC Breakfast sofa, however, they have been seated apart to keep some social distancing.

Meanwhile, the mini reunion comes shortly after Dan thrilled fans after sharing a sneak peek at his brand new book, Remarkable People: Extraordinary Stories of Everyday Lives.

Captioning the image, Dan wrote: "Well... nearly finished writing ‘Remarkable People’ and now the publishers have sent through the front cover. VERY EXCITING! I can’t wait for you to read it. There are some incredible people in there."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.