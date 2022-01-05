Dan Walker speaks out following BBC Breakfast 'absence' rumours The TV star opened up on social media

Dan Walker took to Instagram on Wednesday to clear up some reports about his role as a presenter on the BBC's flagship morning show, Breakfast.

The Strictly quarter-finalist shared a screenshot of an online headline which read: "BBC Breakfast in major presenter shake-up as Dan Walker's mystery absence continues," as he filled fans in on why he hasn't been at work this week.

The star wrote: "Just so you know… I haven’t left #BBCBreakfast, I haven’t ‘taken some time out after Strictly’ and there hasn’t been a ‘major presenter shake-up’ [crying-laughing emojis]. I’m just not in this week."

Dan's followers responded enthusiastically to his update, with one commenting: "Glad to hear it x see you back on the screen next week x."

Others wrote: "Enjoy your holiday," and: "Thanks for clarifying that Dan!" A fourth, meanwhile, teased the dad-of-three: "Ha, few days off and it all falls apart…"

Dan opened up about news reports on social media

The rumours about Dan's future on the programme come after some recent changes to the hosting line-up. First, long-term co-host Louise Minchin left the programme after two decades, and was replaced by Sally Nugent.

Before Christmas, meanwhile, Naga Munchetty shared her sadness that the show's long-time correspondent Ben Thompson was moving on.

Last week, Dan posted a photo to social media before the broadcast, as he commented on another change to the show – although this one was only temporary!

Louise Minchin left the show last year

The 44-year-old's snapshot showed him on the iconic red Breakfast sofa, surrounded by presenters John Watson and Kat Downes.

He captioned the image: "Morning all. Another day on the #BBCBreakfast sofa… another co-host. Kat Downes is in the chair today and is beautifully twinned in green with @johnwatsonsport. We are with you until just after 9am."

Reviews for Kat at the helm alongside Dan were overwhelmingly positive, with viewers' comments on the post including: "Great pairing with co-host Kat Downes this morning," and: "Great to see Kat back again, great reporter."

