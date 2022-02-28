Will there be a second series of BBC drama This is Going to Hurt? Will we see more of doctor Adam?

Adam Kay's new medical drama, This is Going to Hurt, is well underway on the BBC and has had viewers glued to the hilarious yet heartwrenching programme.

If, like us, you've already binge-watched the whole series and are curious to find out if another season is in the works, then look no further. We've done some digging and here's what we know.

WATCH: What do you think of the BBC series?

Will there be a season two of This is Going to Hurt?

While the BBC has yet to confirm a second series of the hit comedy-drama, Ambika Mod, who plays Shruti in the seven-parter, has said that there's "talk" about another season.

Chatting to RadioTimes.com, the actress said: "I've heard people talk about a second series. I don't know if that's confirmed or anything. But I can definitely see a potential for it. But no one said anything to me about it."

Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod star in the series

When asked whether she would like to see a spin-off show that focuses on Shruti, she joked: "Yeah, 100 per cent, just so I can be the lead.

"Yeah, that would be cool! We should follow Adam, then follow Shruti, then follow Tracy (Michele Austin) and then Miss Houghton (Ashley McGuire). I think Miss Houghton's would be the most viewed series."

What is This is Going to Hurt about?

Based on Adam Kay's best-selling memoir of the same name, the series stars Ben Whishaw as a fictionalised version of the comedy writer during his time working as a junior doctor on an obstetrics and gynaecology unit in an NHS hospital.

Ambika said there has been "talk" about another series

An impressive cast stars alongside Ben and Ambika, including Dame Harriet Walter, Alex Jennings, Kadiff Kirwan and Rory Fleck Byrne.

The series has gone down a storm with viewers and critics alike, who have praised the show's ability to tackle poignant subjects while also providing some hilarious moments of light relief.

