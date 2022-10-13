Happy Valley season 3 shows first look at grown up Ryan – and return of Tommy Lee Royce The new pictures also mark the return of James Norton as Tommy Lee Royce

Happy Valley is nearly back on our screens – and the BBC has treated us to brand new photos from season three – including one of a teenage Ryan – the son of the psychopath Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood's grandson – and we can't believe he is so grown up!

Other newly released snaps show a first look at James Norton, who plays Tommy Lee Royce, looking dishevelled with a stitched head wound – suggesting that he has recently been attacked while in prison. Meanwhile, another snap shows Sarah Lancashire as Catherine Cawood looking worse for wear with a bloodied face, which BBC revealed was the aftermath of a police raid. A fourth photo shows Claire – played by Siobhan Finneran – looking sombre while at their home.

Ryan, played by Rhys Connah, is now a teenager after appearing as a youngster in seasons one and two, and looks somewhat unhappy in the first look snap.

He looks so different!

The BBC has also confirmed more casting news, with Catherine's police team including Ishia Bennison as Joyce, Shane Zaza as Shaf, Chord Melodic as Sledge, and Mete Dursun as Gorkem all returning for season three.

Siobhan as Catherine's sister, Claire

So what is season three all about? The official synopsis reads: "When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce.

Catherine following a police raid

"Her grandson Ryan is now 16 and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement."

