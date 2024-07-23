Savannah Guthrie misses Today after teasing major change

Today looked a little different on Tuesday as Savannah Guthrie was missing from her usual spot behind the desk. The journalist usually hosts the show with Hoda Kotb, but was replaced by co-star Craig Melvin.

At the start of Tuesday's show, Hoda explained that Savannah had the morning off. While the reason for her absence is unknown, it's possible that Savannah is gearing up to travel to Europe for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

© NDZ/Star Max Savannah was missing from Tuesday's Today

On Monday, Savannah shared a video promoting the show's upcoming coverage of the Games. The clip sees the hosts transported from the Plaza to the streets of Paris as they're photoshopped into scenes from famous landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower. She captioned the post: "We are so ready!! @nbcolympics." Watch it in the video below.

WATCH: The Today Show hosts are preparing to go to Paris

Hoda and Savannah will head to Paris in the coming days to report on the Games. The duo will be involved in NBC's coverage of the Opening Ceremony, which will be hosted by Kelly Clarkson, Peyton Manning, and Mike Tirico.

While NBC Sports' Maria Taylor will be stationed aboard the Team USA boat, Savannah and Hoda will be positioned on a bridge somewhere along the river Seine.

© NBC Savannah and Hoda will soon be heading to Paris

"I'm looking forward to all of it," Hoda told People. "Watching as many of the Olympics events as I can with the athletes, but also sitting with Savannah [Guthrie], having a croissant, and just having some cappuccino and having a beautiful meal and sitting outside.

"I want to do all the good things. I want to try all the Parisian things," she added.

© Getty Images Hoda and Savannah went to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics

Hoda and Savannah are particularly excited to see the US gymnastics team compete in the Games. During a joint appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon recently, Hoda said: "Ya'll, we are going to dominate gymnastics. This is going to be Simone's chapter."

Savannah added: "You know, Hoda is like the unofficial den mother of USA Gymnastics. She cheers for them so hard. Speaking of Tokyo, during the pandemic, where we weren't allowed to really even look at each other, Hoda was like, 'Well their families aren't here and someone's going to give them a hug' and the Japanese government was like 'Tell that woman to stop hugging the athletes.' It was like an international incident."

Hoda confirmed: "I almost got in trouble big time, big time."