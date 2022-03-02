Viewers all have same complaint about Channel 5 drama The Holiday Jill Halfpenny stars in the series

Viewers who tuned in to watch the first episode of Channel 5's new thriller, The Holiday, have all made the same complaint.

MORE: Meet the cast of new Channel 5 drama The Holiday

The new series follows four families as they get together for a luxury Mediterranean holiday which ends in murder. Former Strictly winner Jill Halfpenny stars as policewoman Kate in the drama.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the first episode?

Near the beginning of the episode, Kate spots a text message on her husband Sean's phone and begins to question if he is having an affair with one of her friends on the holiday.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the scene, saying that they were unable to read the text message as the camera didn't zoom in close enough to the phone screen.

MORE: New BBC Three drama Mood is being compared to Fleabag - here's why

MORE: Josephine Jobert reveals details on next major role after dramatic Death in Paradise exit

One person wrote: "Please show the phone texts like they did on Sherlock. Can't keep running to the TV screen and back to the sofa," while another added: "Why do producers continually think we can all read what’s on people’s phones? They do it again and again!"

Viewers complained about not being able to read a text message on the screen

A third irritated viewer commented: "Watching #TheHoliday on Channel5; note to directors, if your character is reading texts on a phone, please do close-up of the phone otherwise the words are too small to read from my armchair," while another complained: "I hate it when they show phone screens and I can't read what the messages say."

Other viewers took to Twitter to praise Jill Halfpenny's performance in the drama, but criticised the other actors. One person wrote: "@halfpennyjill one of the best British actresses! #TheHoliday Looks very thrilling after the first episode and you’re excellent as always!"

Fans praised Jill Halfpenny's performance

A second fan added: "Sorry but the acting is so wooden, except for Jill Halfpenny," while another tweeted: "Jill Halfpenny is fine but the rest of the cast are woeful. Shame as the book is great and the characters aren’t nearly as vile."

The Holiday continues on Channel 5 at 9pm on Wednesday and runs until Friday 4 March.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.