Nina Dobrev inundated with support as she reveals exciting update This is a first for the star

Congratulations are in order for Nina Dobrev! The star was inundated with support from proud fans as she announced incredibly exciting news.

MORE: Nina Dobrev shares special message with Shaun White as he kicks off final Olympics

The Vampire Diaries actress has revealed her latest career achievement, and it is undoubtedly well deserved.

Nina's attempt at switching over from actress to director has certainly paid off, as she has announced she has been honored with the Best Director award at the Mammoth Film Festival for her film, The One.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough shares sweet tribute to best friend Nina on special occasion

MORE: Inside Nina Dobrev's sensational Spanish-style Hollywood home

The short film, which is Nina's directorial debut, stars Madeline Brewer, Indya Moore, and Ryan-Kiera Strong.

The futuristic film details a typical mother-son day in the park that proves to be anything but, and is described as a high concept psychological thriller that explores attempting to play God in the age of technology.

The director expressed gratitude for her team and the festival for honoring her with the award, writing: "Incredibly humbled and honored to win best director at the Mammoth Film Festival. The whole festival circuit has been such an exciting experience! Thank you to everyone for your incredibly kind words of support for this first time filmmaker."

Nina's exciting announcement of her directorial debut

Fans weren't surprised at Nina's greatness, commenting things like: "YASSSS! We're so proud of you Neens!" and: "You are so deserving of this and I hope you're as proud of yourself as we are of you," as well as: "What the heck that's so cool! So deserved you angel."

MORE: Julianne Hough gifted Nina Dobrev the most beautiful birthday surprise

MORE: Nina Dobrev rocks incredible winter outfit on sweet snow trip with boyfriend Shaun White

Nina has been celebrating a lot lately, as she just marked a successful new collaboration for her wine brand, Fresh Vine Wines, which she owns along with best friend Julianne Hough. The two celebrated the company's achievement with a weekend in Las Vegas.

Best friends Nina and Julianne celebrate their brand's latest milestone

Fans have been speculating what else the star might be celebrating soon, as rumors swirl of an impending engagement to longtime boyfriend, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White.

Upon Shaun's last Olympics in Beijing this year, Nina wrote a heartwarming tribute to her boyfriend and his iconic career, saying: "Did I mention I already won the gold with you?"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.