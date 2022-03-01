Julianne Hough looks like a goddess in dramatic black gown as she celebrates latest career milestone The star had the best partner by her side

Julianne Hough looked unbelievably goddess-like in her latest photo. The star absolutely glowed as she dressed up to celebrate her and her best friend Nina Dobrev's wine collection, Fresh Vine Wine.

The actress drove fans wild with her most recent post to Instagram, dazzling in natural make-up and wearing a pleated sheer black gown.

The exciting event, which both stars shared behind the scenes of on social media, was celebrating their wine brand's new partnership with Resort Worlds Las Vegas.

Julianne captioned her stunning photo with: "When the down lit can lighting actually works in your favor for the first time ever!" and it couldn't be more true.

Fans inundated the star with compliments, writing: "Stop it!" and: "You're so beautiful!" as well as: "You look so good," among a slew of heart eyes and fire emojis galore.

Julianne's glowing selfie

The Safe Haven actress shared behind-the-scenes photos from the event, as she and Nina partied it up, eating great food and even better wine. The duo's wine was founded in 2019, and it is known as a low sugar, low carb, low-calorie, gluten free, and vegan friendly substance.

Julianne explained that the wine "started with a love for wine and friendship." She and Nina have been best friends for years, and the Vampire Diaries star revealed to Drew Barrymore in May 2021 the unexpected reason they met.

Best friends Nina and Julianne celebrate their wine's success

Nina told Drew that: "Julianne and I were both going through life crises at the time, and we were using that mutual friend as a free therapist, kind of.” She confessed that their mutual friend grew tired of being a sounding board for both of their similar issues, and so she paired them up, knowing they would become quick friends.

Of going from best friends to business partners, Nina wrote in a sweet Instagram tribute: "I never knew how much hard work and FUN it would be to start a business. Doing it with my best friend was the best decision I could have made. Sharing this new chapter with @juleshough makes the difficult days a breeze and the highs that much HIGHER."

