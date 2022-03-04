Jenni McKnight
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards is fast approaching. Here's everything you need to know from how to watch it, the performers, and all the nominees
The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are just days away and this year looks to be the most jam-packed ceremony yet!
Some of country music's biggest stars will flock to Las Vegas for the award show's new home at the Allegiant Stadium, with attendees including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, and Chris Young, among others.
But leaving Nashville for Sin City isn't the only big change for the 2022 ceremony – the ACMs will also become the first major music awards show to stream live globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime after parting ways with its most recent network home, CBS.
Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the 2022 ACM Awards…
When and where are the 2022 ACM Awards?
This year's Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 8 p.m. E.T. / 5 p.m. P.T. at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The Academy CEO Damon Whiteside said viewers can expect "wall-to-wall" music during the two-hour show, which will stream coast to coast instead of tape-delayed.
How can I watch the 2022 ACM Awards?
Viewers hoping to catch the show will need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime as the ceremony will be live-streamed exclusively, and without interruptions, on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.
Prime members will be able to watch live via the Amazon Fire Stick on their TV or on the app. If you don't have Prime, then there will be a free option with commercials available the next day via IMDb TV. Or, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Prime Video available at amazon.com/prime.
Miranda is the most-nominated female at this year's ceremony
Who is hosting the ACM Awards 2022?
Country music legend Dolly Parton will be at the helm of this year's ceremony, joined by co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: "As we bring the Academy of Country Music Awards to our Prime Video customers worldwide for the first time, we are thrilled to showcase the power of Amazon in creating these impactful global entertainment moments with an icon like Dolly as host, as well as must-see performances and collaborations."
Who is performing at the 2022 ACM Awards?
More like who isn't performing! The show will see some of country music's finest take to the stage, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson – who will perform a special tribute to Dolly Parton, Lady A, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.
So many stars will perform at the 2022 ACM Awards
Co-hosts Jimmie Allen will be making his debut performance of his new single Down Home and Gabby Barrett will be performing I Hope You Dance, a reprise of her standout American Idol performance from 2018.
Who is presenting at the 2022 ACM Awards?
There is an illustrious group of presenters rounding out the star-studded line-up. They include Reacher star Alan Ritchson, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, comedian Guy Torry, author James Patterson, Jason Aldean, Yellowstone stars Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton, and Outer Range actor Tom Pelphrey.
Who votes for the ACM Awards?
The ACM Awards are voted on by members of the Academy of Country Music, who are, according to the ACM website, "individuals and industry business organizations whose primary professional engagement is in the creation, production, promotion and distribution of country music".
All professional members of the ACM, who include artists, songwriters, producers, and many more, are allowed to vote once for each category during each ballot round. Votes are non-retractable and unchangeable once submitted.
The awards show is heading to Las Vegas
Two exceptions are the votes for Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year, which are determined by a panel of judges who select nominees that must be approved by the ACM Board of Directors. The winner is then determined from the shortlist by all the ACM members.
Who is nominated at the 2022 ACM Awards?
Chris Young has the most nominations with a total of seven, including album and single of the year. Miranda Lambert has received five nods at this year's ceremony and will go head-to-head with Carrie Underwood – who has four nominations – for Entertainer of the Year.
See the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson -WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum - WINNER
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Famous Friends – Chris Young
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Single of the Year
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
7 Summers – Morgan Wallen
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
Knowing You – Kenny Chesney
Things a Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson
Video of the Year
Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Music Event of the Year
Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown
Half Of My Hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
