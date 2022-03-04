We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are just days away and this year looks to be the most jam-packed ceremony yet!

Some of country music's biggest stars will flock to Las Vegas for the award show's new home at the Allegiant Stadium, with attendees including Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, and Chris Young, among others.

But leaving Nashville for Sin City isn't the only big change for the 2022 ceremony – the ACMs will also become the first major music awards show to stream live globally and exclusively on Amazon Prime after parting ways with its most recent network home, CBS.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the 2022 ACM Awards…

When and where are the 2022 ACM Awards?

This year's Academy of Country Music Awards will take place on Monday, March 7, 2022, at 8 p.m. E.T. / 5 p.m. P.T. at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The Academy CEO Damon Whiteside said viewers can expect "wall-to-wall" music during the two-hour show, which will stream coast to coast instead of tape-delayed.

How can I watch the 2022 ACM Awards?

Viewers hoping to catch the show will need to be subscribed to Amazon Prime as the ceremony will be live-streamed exclusively, and without interruptions, on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.

Prime members will be able to watch live via the Amazon Fire Stick on their TV or on the app. If you don't have Prime, then there will be a free option with commercials available the next day via IMDb TV. Or, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial of Prime Video available at amazon.com/prime.

Miranda is the most-nominated female at this year's ceremony

Who is hosting the ACM Awards 2022?

Country music legend Dolly Parton will be at the helm of this year's ceremony, joined by co-hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: "As we bring the Academy of Country Music Awards to our Prime Video customers worldwide for the first time, we are thrilled to showcase the power of Amazon in creating these impactful global entertainment moments with an icon like Dolly as host, as well as must-see performances and collaborations."

Who is performing at the 2022 ACM Awards?

More like who isn't performing! The show will see some of country music's finest take to the stage, including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson – who will perform a special tribute to Dolly Parton, Lady A, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Eric Church, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Stapleton, Parmalee and Blanco Brown featuring Brooke Eden, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde and BRELAND.

So many stars will perform at the 2022 ACM Awards

Co-hosts Jimmie Allen will be making his debut performance of his new single Down Home and Gabby Barrett will be performing I Hope You Dance, a reprise of her standout American Idol performance from 2018.

Who is presenting at the 2022 ACM Awards?

There is an illustrious group of presenters rounding out the star-studded line-up. They include Reacher star Alan Ritchson, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, comedian Guy Torry, author James Patterson, Jason Aldean, Yellowstone stars Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes, Mickey Guyton, and Outer Range actor Tom Pelphrey.

Who votes for the ACM Awards?

The ACM Awards are voted on by members of the Academy of Country Music, who are, according to the ACM website, "individuals and industry business organizations whose primary professional engagement is in the creation, production, promotion and distribution of country music".

All professional members of the ACM, who include artists, songwriters, producers, and many more, are allowed to vote once for each category during each ballot round. Votes are non-retractable and unchangeable once submitted.

The awards show is heading to Las Vegas

Two exceptions are the votes for Songwriter of the Year and Song of the Year, which are determined by a panel of judges who select nominees that must be approved by the ACM Board of Directors. The winner is then determined from the shortlist by all the ACM members.

Who is nominated at the 2022 ACM Awards?

Chris Young has the most nominations with a total of seven, including album and single of the year. Miranda Lambert has received five nods at this year's ceremony and will go head-to-head with Carrie Underwood – who has four nominations – for Entertainer of the Year.

See the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson -WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum - WINNER

Elvie Shane

Album of the Year

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends – Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

Single of the Year

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

7 Summers – Morgan Wallen

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes

Knowing You – Kenny Chesney

Things a Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson

Video of the Year

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Music Event of the Year

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown

Half Of My Hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

If I Didn't Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

Never Wanted to Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

